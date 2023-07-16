Talleres is already training with River in mind and Gandolfi can do his best

After his return from Buenos Aires, Talleres began his preparation to face River, in the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina. The first team beat Huracán 1-0, at the start of the 25th date of the Professional League, rested on Saturday and this Sunday morning, returned to training at the Amadeo Nuccetelli High Performance Sports Center (CARD).

The albiazul squad will continue training until Wednesday morning, and after lunch they will leave Mendoza, where they will await the match with “the millionaire” in the resumption of their participation in the federal tournament. The “T”, runner-up in the last two editions of the contest, will compare with River, who has just been champion of the League and of which he is an escort.

For that game, DT Javier Gandolfi will have almost all the team’s potential for that game. For the match against Huracán, Juan Rodríguez (he served a one-date suspension) and Michael Santos (recovering from a muscle injury) were not available and Ramón Sosa was a substitute (he entered the ST for Valentín Depietri).

The postponement of the game from Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m., in Malvinas Argentinas, meant that perhaps Gandolfi does not rotate the team so much because Gastón Benavídez, Diego Valoyes and Ulises Ortegoza, who were starters and played everything, could have also rested Friday’s game, except for the former Gimnasia de Mendoza who came out after 70 minutes of play.

