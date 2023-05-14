Talleres receives River this Sunday for the Professional League: time, TV and formations

In a match that attracts the most attention on date 16 of the Professional League Tournament, which will be played with the visiting public and with the Kempes Stadium packed with 57,000 spectators, Talleres receives the leading River this Sunday, with the intention of discounting points and climb more in the position table. The referee will be Nicolás Ramírez, the VAR will be in charge of Nazareno Arasa and the duel will be televised by ESPN Premium.

The “T” comes to the game with the leader at an unbeatable moment: it comes from two wins by a landslide (3-1 against Rosario Central, at home, and 4-2 against Racing, in Avellaneda) and a clear improvement in its performance collective and individual, from the recovery of the various injuries that had been dragging.

Everything redounded in strengthening their goalscoring ability, which today sees them as the highest scoring team in the tournament, with 27 goals, one more than their rival. And it also has the championship scorer, Michael Santos, who has all been coming out and has 10 goals, along with Mateo Retegui.

It is also an intense, powerful team that comes out to hurt the rival, based on players with great speed and imbalance, such as Diego Valores, Nahuel Bustos and Ramón Sosa. Or with another like Rodrigo Garro, a cerebral link with a great punch, who makes the team play, is the main assister of the T.

To welcome the team led by Martín Demichelis, his albiazul counterpart, Javier Gandolfi, keeps some secrets. Most likely, he decides the exit of the double “5 ″ of Ulises Ortegoza, so that Alan Franco enters or that Bustos goes from the beginning for the ex-Gymnastics (M).

In the latter case, Nahuel Bustos, who already scored a memorable goal for River in 2019 at the Monumental, could compose a double “9” with Santos, as happened in the goalless draw against San Lorenzo, from the date 12 of the Tournament. Thus, Garro could be delayed to be Villagra’s companion in the central strip. The rest of the team would be the same one that thrashed Racing.

As for River, he arrives with the psychic boost of having won the superclassic against Boca 1-0, a leader with 37 units and ten points from Talleres. In addition, he adds 10 undefeated matches, with nine wins and one draw.

Like the “T”, it is an extremely offensive team, with unbalancing and fast players like Lucas Beltrán and Esequiel Barco, and with other figures on the bench such as the Colombian Borja (author of the goal against Boca), the Venezuelan Rondón or Matías Suárez, relegated only for his repeated injuries.

Demichelis, also keeps a secret for minutes before the game. It is in the central defense, where the Chilean Paulo Díaz or Emanuel Mammana can play.

River’s goal is the Copa Libertadores, where not everything is so simple for him: he lost to The Strongest (1-3) and Fluminense (1-5). He also received 8 goals in 3 games when in the LPF he suffered 6 in 15.

The last time Albiazules and millionaires played at Kempes was on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Within the framework of date 24 of the 2018/2019 Super League, River won 2-0, with two goals from Ignacio Fernández.

The formations of Talleres and River by the Professional League

Professional League standings

Professional League matches