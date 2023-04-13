The president of Cosedepro, Marcelo Frosasco, confirmed to Mundo D that Talleres will receive San Lorenzo this Sunday with a visiting public. “There is a change of plans. Workshops asked us to enable visiting public against San Lorenzo and we authorized. Tomorrow we will meet to reinforce the security operation approved on Monday,” said the head of the Province’s Sports Safety Committee.

He was also brought forward by the president of the club, Andrés Fassi, requested by the journalists at the end of the match. “Talleres always encourages the presence of the visiting public and we also ask for it to play against San Lorenzo. We are waiting for authorization, ”he pointed out.

The match on date 12 is played this Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

The summary of the tie between Talleres and Colón

