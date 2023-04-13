Home Entertainment Talleres will receive San Lorenzo this Sunday with the visiting public on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.
Entertainment

Talleres will receive San Lorenzo this Sunday with the visiting public on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

by admin
Talleres will receive San Lorenzo this Sunday with the visiting public on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

The president of Cosedepro, Marcelo Frosasco, confirmed to Mundo D that Talleres will receive San Lorenzo this Sunday with a visiting public. “There is a change of plans. Workshops asked us to enable visiting public against San Lorenzo and we authorized. Tomorrow we will meet to reinforce the security operation approved on Monday,” said the head of the Province’s Sports Safety Committee.

He was also brought forward by the president of the club, Andrés Fassi, requested by the journalists at the end of the match. “Talleres always encourages the presence of the visiting public and we also ask for it to play against San Lorenzo. We are waiting for authorization, ”he pointed out.

The match on date 12 is played this Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

The summary of the tie between Talleres and Colón

See also  Grand Seiko Launches New Hi-Beat GMT Model "Yukigesho" SBGJ27

You may also like

The Senate approved the “Lucio Law” to prevent...

Variations and routines behind the warming up of...

results of March 29, control your cardboard

They reject the application of Fair Prices in...

What documents are needed to start the process?

They will broadcast the Bizarrap show: how to...

Cristina Kirchner with trade unionists: “Those who think...

The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro...

Diego Valoyes and the opportunity he was waiting...

Kick involved in controversy: television rights and pornography

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy