Tamara Bella suffered a serious accident while traveling with her newborn baby: “It was horrible”

“Tamara Bella had an accident in her car. It was Friday but we found out about the accident now. He was on board with his daughters, it was a violent accident but he is fine, luckily, he sent me an audio to tell me all the details”, Juan Echegoyen explained on Tuesday on Miter Live and played the audio where Tamara told her how the accident was.

“Hello John, how are you? Well, I’ll tell you, we were returning on Friday afternoon by Panamericana from the pediatrician, from the control of my baby, we came super slowly, at a man’s pace, in first gear, you saw how everything collapses when there is so much traffic and at rush hour ”, he recounted.

“At one point, the three of us were sitting down, my two daughters in the back with a belt. My youngest daughter, of course, in the little egg, and around there someone hit me from behind but with everything. Renata suffered a whiplash, cervical rectification, now she has to undergo treatment with a kinesiologist, MRI, neck, medications, a horrible situation, ”she continued.

“My back hit me a bit, the baby thank God I did all the checkups and she is fine, because she was in her little egg. But well … the truth is that it was horrible, ”she added.

“The lady got out and told me ‘Oh, what happened is that I was dazzled by the sun.’ Let’s see if that was true, because the truth is that it was not. She came just like me and the sun was not enchanting me. A horrible situation. It broke the entire back of the car, the wheel, so well… I’m seeing how I fix everything because it really was horrible, ”she closed.

