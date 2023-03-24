Yesterday, the news of the arrest of Marcelo Corazza, the first winner of Big BrotherAfter her home was searched for a cause of corruption of minors, human trafficking and sexual abuse, Tamara Paganini spoke about the subject.

In Every afternoon (El Nueve) also aired a video of Tamara talking to the camera about her former classmate Big Brother and friend. “I can’t believe it. I do not want to talk about it. I’m going to call silence like when Rial aired Marcelo’s hidden camera with a boy. I’m not going to comment. I want to know how he is, nothing more. I will wait for this to be resolved. I can’t believe it. Yes, it is true that you never know who is sitting next to you. I wanted to let you know that I am not going to give notes for several weeks until this has an outcome, ”he said then.

Today, in another video, Tamara spoke again about Corazza’s arrest on her Instagram account and said: “I remember when they told me about Marcelo’s homosexuality and it was a revolution. That’s what Ventura said, it seems that the boy he was with was a minor. Marcelo had picked him up at the university, so he wasn’t really a minor either. At that time, a 29-year-old could be with a 17-year-old. Maturity was more mediated. It is different if we talk about children of 12 or 14 years.

Then, he continued diverting the conversation from the main topic: “He was a teacher at a rugby club and taught children and adolescents. When this happened, Marcelo was upset because some parents did not want his children to have a ‘dubious sexuality’ teacher. He felt guilty for his family.”

It was then that Paganini could not contain his tears and, looking at the camera, said: “If it is true, he will have to do what he has to do. I will be the same for him. It’s true. I’m sorry if you hate me or if you think I’m defending you, but if this is proven tomorrow, I don’t know if I’m going to stop loving it.”

“They are all suffering. His family, the family of these children involved in this, the minors … ”, closed the former finalist of Big Brother, controversial.

