Tan Biónica sold out two Vélez and added a third date in La Plata: how to buy tickets

After exhausting two Vélez in record time, so bionic added a third date for on November 4 at the Estadio Único de La Plata.

The chosen date It is also a nod to his fansbecause on November 4 “The Melody of God” is mentioned, one of his greatest hits.

Tickets for the show at the Estadio de La Plata will be available tomorrow Tuesday, from 10through the sitio All Access.

The return of Tan Biónica took shape when in the latest edition of Lollapalooza Argentinalast March, Chano appeared as a soloist and gave the surprise that in a few more minutes his brother, Diego Lichtenstein and Sebastián Seoane would be on stage to play four of his classic songs.

Tan Biónica, Chano and Bambi’s band

Tan Biónica was created in 2002 but his first album, “Canciones del huracán” was released in 2007. However, it was his second album, “Obsessionary”with songs like “Ella”, “Beautiful” and “Loca” that positioned her as a band on the rise which filled its first three Luna Park.

In 2013 he edited «Destinology»containing the hits “Magic City” and “God’s Melody,” followed by 2015’s “Hello World.”

On April 19, 2016, the band announced the impasse and they did not meet again on stage until the mentioned festival.



