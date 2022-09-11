Tan Dun led the unveiling of Dongyi’s autumn and winter performance season, the Three Kingdoms and Five Tigers, and the ancient Nvshu reappeared on the stageFly into the homes of ordinary people

performance scene

Yesterday, the famous composer and conductor Tan Dun led the Changsha Symphony Orchestra to perform the symphonic work “Dunhuang Five Music Gods & Nushu”, which was unveiled for the 2022/23 autumn and winter performance season of Shanghai Oriental Art Center’s “Art Tour”. This is also the return of “Nvshu” after 9 years. “Five Music Gods of Dunhuang” became the first Shanghai premiere of this Dongyi performance season. The musician Tan Dun created a visual and auditory feast for the Shanghai audience.

Jiangyong County, Hunan Province, which has a unique “Nvshu” culture in the world, is the only female script found in the world, and is now on the verge of being lost.

Tan Dun uses the unique way of symphony to continue the cultural story that belongs only to women. The micro-film symphonic poem “Nu Shu” combines Tan Dun’s dual identities as a musician and a filmmaker. With “music 3D” and “space-time 3D” as the main creative concepts, it builds a counterpoint to the three-dimensional space of art.

On the night of the performance, 13 micro-movie clips were played on the stage through three triangularly arranged projection screens, and together with the magnificent symphony, weaved the past and future time and space. On the big screen, there are bits and pieces of what happened in the Nüshu Village, recording the stories of women’s marriage, growth and family affection. There is a percussionist on each side of the band, playing the rhythm in a basin filled with water, with the sound of the strings. The combination of the sense of picture and sound makes the audience feel as if they are in the riverside of the daughter, rowing a boat and singing.

Tan Dun in command

Throughout the concert, Tan Dun wore a Chinese tunic suit and waving a baton. The soft and magnanimous harp became a bridge connecting two time and space. Chen Yuying, a harp player in a rose-red national costume, used her tense body expression to lead the audience back to the ancient Nvshu Village together with Tan Dun.

In the second half of the performance, Tan Dun and five young performers performed “Five Music Gods of Dunhuang” together. At the beginning, in a red light with a style of the Western Regions, Liu Wenwen, a pianist performer in a red dress, showed Zhang Fei’s boldness and bravery with a rough and high-pitched voice. Later, Xiqin player Zhu Yunqi expressed Zhao Yun’s benevolence and deepness, shakuhachi player Yang Bowen, with elegant and ethereal shakuhachi showing Guan Yu’s heroic loyalty, pipa player Han Yan, with rhythmic pipa to express Ma Chao’s bravery, might, Zhang Meng, a Tang Sheng player, showed Huang Zhong’s loyalty with his broad and soft Sheng.

performance scene

In the concert, the King of Glory game video on the big screen combined with the symphony melody, with stage lighting effects, reproduced the heroes of the Three Kingdoms and the Dunhuang musical instruments that were on the verge of being lost, showing the spirit of the Five Tiger Generals and the legendary story. Tan Dun said, “I hope that the content of these five musical instruments can show a deep and broad world, a kind of heavy and exquisite feelings, just like Dunhuang murals.”

Talking about the significance of coming to Dongyi to play the “Sound of Dunhuang” again, Tan Dun said frankly, “Dunhuang is the living fossil of ancient Chinese art. I want to turn these murals into music, play it with a symphony orchestra, and bring it to the world. Chinese culture To share with the world, the most important thing is to have a spiritual platform and a bridge of belief.” Tan Dun said, “My biggest dream is to find the lost music, instruments, colors and timbres. Come. I hope to find the faith of China from the coordinates of Dunhuang.” After many curtain calls, Tan Dun and the band ended the concert in the beautiful and moving “Bolero Dance”, and the new performance season of Dongyi also started. . (Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhao Yue)