Tang Jili Jackie Chan’s Tenth Collaboration with Zhang Yixing and Nazha Li Zhiting Assemble “Legend” Beijing International Film Festival reveals the full lineup_TOM Entertainment

A few days ago, the filmingmovie “Legend”debutThe 13th Beijing International Film Festival, released the first concept poster. The film is due to Dong as the producer and chief producer, written and directed by Tang Jili, starring Jackie Chan, Zhang Yixing, Nazha, and Li Zhiting, with special starring Li Chen, special guest starring Peng Xiaoran, and special starring Zheng Yecheng.

The fantasy action masterpiece “Myth” directed by Tang Jili and starring Jackie Chan was once a “phenomenal” film back then, and there are still many movie fans who hope to continue this story. “Legend” continues the story style of “Mythology”. Jackie Chan will once again become an archaeologist and lead the team on a fantastic adventure. On the concept poster, behind the glacier lies the huge shadow of war smoke, whether it is reality or a dream, it will whet the appetite of the audience!

A new continuation of the MythThe squad set off again

The mysterious giant shadow hidden in the smokeEveryone explores the mysteries of glaciers

In 2005, the fantasy action masterpiece “Mythology” directed by Tang Jili and starring Jackie Chan ignited a movie-watching boom as soon as it was released. The theme song was widely circulated, and the story and special effects sparked heated discussions. runner up.

As a continuation of the story of “Myth”, “Legend” has been fully upgraded in terms of production scale and the story structure of the intersection of ancient and modern. Judging from the concept poster released this time, the adventure team led by Jackie Chan is in the glacier palace, and the ice sculptures of alien animals on both sides seem to hide the hidden historical stories behind them. The snow, fog and gunpowder smoke in the distance are intertwined. What story behind this war is waiting for the adventure team to reveal?

The “Legendary Adventure Squad” assembled this time is by no means perfected in a day: both Zhang Yixing and Li Zhiting have partnered with director Tang Jili and Jackie Chan, and this time they will cooperate again, there will be more unexpected action scenes; Nazha also had a simple cooperation with her eldest brother before, and the filming of “Legend” is believed to spark a new spark between the two. The director himself was born as a martial artist and has extremely high requirements for action scenes, so he made many more difficult designs.

In order to present realistic scenes such as the desert of yellow sand and the sea of ​​glaciers and snow, director Tang Jili introduced the latest AI technology to connect dreams and reality. However, the special effects technology will not affect the crew’s “truth-seeking” action scenes. “Legend” will continue the adventure action movie style of Tang Jili and Jackie Chan, and will have new attempts at the same time.





Tang Jili Jackie Chan’s tenth collaborationPerfect and Perfect Continues Frontier

《legend”The script has been polished for ten yearsConstantly subverting and seeking breakthroughs

In “Legend”, Professor Chen, an archeology expert, found that the texture of the cultural relics brought by the student Wang Jing was very similar to the jade pendant brought by the woman Mengyun in his dream. Somewhere, he felt that the two must be related, and with all the questions, he and the expedition team embarked on a fantastic adventure. But as the investigation deepened, everyone came to the temple under the glacier. When the professor saw Mengyun on the ice bed, everything became so real and nothingness again, and all the answers could only wait for Mengyun’s awakening.

The filming of “Legend” is also the 10th cooperation between Director Tang Jili and Jackie Chan following classic international action blockbusters such as the “Police Story” series and “Red Fan District”. The script of “Legend” has been polished for 10 years, and just in this special season, the “perfect” cooperation agreement between the two was facilitated.

The movie “Legend” is produced by Bona Films, the film is produced and chief produced by Yu Dong, written and directed by Tang Jili,jackie chanZhang Yixing, Nazha, Li Zhiting lead the starringLi Chen special starring, Peng Xiaoran special starring, Zheng Yecheng special starring, currently filming!

