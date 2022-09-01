According to Hong Kong media reports, TVB Huadan Tang Shiyong will officially leave the old club where he has worked for nearly 20 years this month, and will focus on the stage play career.

Tang Shiyong started filming on TVB in 2003, and won TVB’s first TVB after the drama “A Woman Who Doesn’t Know Coquetry” at the “Million Stars Awards Ceremony 2017”. In 2000, she participated in the unit drama “[email protected]” of RTHK and officially entered the showbiz. In 2003, he joined TVB and participated in the TV series “When the Clover Hits the Tip of the Sword”. In 2006, starred in the wireless TV series “Forensic Pioneer”. In 2007, he played the role of Angel in the TV series “Storm of the Heart”.

According to reports, she will collaborate with her teacher Zhen Yongbei in a stage play later. In addition to acting, Tang Shiyong will also serve as a screenwriter, telling her childhood stories and unraveling the knot with her mother for many years. It is reported that the content of the stage play has a lot to do with Tang Shiyong’s growth, because her parents divorced when she was young, which made her not know how to get along with people since she was a child, until she grew up, because of work. Forced to communicate with others, and this knot has always existed deep in his heart.

Two years ago, Tang Shiyong slowly moved from drama to stage play, and tried some screenwriting work, and the response was very good. Through the stage play, she also solved the knot with her mother for many years, so she I regard stage play as my dream, and I look forward to working with my mentor one day.

In order to save Tang Shiyong, TVB executives were dispatched, but Tang Shiyong was firm.

Regarding the news of leaving the nest, Hong Kong media consulted their friends Ma Guoming and Huang Cuiru, but they did not get a relevant response, but they still held a supportive attitude towards this news.

