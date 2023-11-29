Tang Wei becomes the new face of Burberry: A Perfect Fit for the Iconic British Brand

Burberry Taps Chinese Actor Tang Wei as New Brand Spokesperson

British luxury fashion house Burberry has officially announced acclaimed Chinese actor Tang Wei as its new brand spokesperson. The announcement was accompanied by a film-style official brand photo featuring Tang Wei.

The award-winning actor is known for her influential roles in both domestic and international films such as “Late Autumn”, “Golden Age”, “Moon Over Hennessy”, and “Determination to Break Up”. Tang Wei has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards, Actress of the Year at the China Film Directors Association, and Best New Actor at the Taiwan Golden Horse Awards, among others. One of her films, “Determination to Break Up”, was even nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival.

In a statement, Tang Wei expressed her gratitude for the partnership with Burberry, saying, “I’ve known Burberry for many years, and it’s like I’ve made an old friend. My life has long been marked by it, and I’m grateful for your company. I like Burberry’s unique control of colors and lines. It has a British flavor that’s familiar yet unfamiliar to me, and it’s more classic without losing the rebellious modern spirit. Fate has brought us together, holding the rose in full bloom!”

Tang Wei’s appointment as the brand spokesperson aligns with Burberry’s commitment to diversifying its representation and reaching global audiences. With her impressive body of work and international recognition, Tang Wei is poised to bring a new level of influence to the iconic fashion label.