[Epoch Times, August 8, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun) Mainland actress Tang Wei posted a group photo of a family of 3 on Instagram (IG) on August 6. In the photo, the daughter sitting in the middle is playing with toys and holding her parents’ arms from left to right. Tang Wei also used the lines in the new Korean film “Resolve to Break Up” starring him to accompany the text: “Are you happy?” “Yes!” It attracted the attention of many netizens.

In the family photo posted by Tang Wei, although the three did not show up, they saw their daughter sitting in the middle, holding her parents’ arms and playing with toys. The picture was warm. (click to see photo)

Tang Wei and South Korean director Kim Tae-yong met for the 2010 film “Late Autumn”, and the two got married in 2014. In August 2016, Tang Wei gave birth to her daughter Summer in Hong Kong. The family of three is happy. It can be seen from the photo that Summer was wearing a pink floral dress that day and looked a lot older. Tang Wei wears a silver diamond ring on her ring finger. The family of three is wearing sneakers, and there is a cute water bottle on the daughter’s lap. It is estimated that the family is on the way to play.

Tang Wei, who has lived in South Korea for a long time after marriage, took her daughter back to China for a period of time last year due to participating in film activities. Only her daughter accompanies her on her birthday. In addition, Tang Wei and her daughter are in Beijing for the New Year, and Jin Taiyong still stays in South Korea to make movies, which arouses speculation from the outside world. Tang Wei and Jin Taiyong have been married for 7 years.

At that time, some media asked Tang Wei’s agency for confirmation, and the company responded: “The couple is very happy. Tang Wei is still dubbing her husband’s movie. The family is really good.” However, these words still failed to stop Youyou. By the way, the rumors of Tang Wei and Jin Taiyong’s marriage have not dissipated.

After the Korean film “Resolve to Break Up” starring Tang Wei began to be released in South Korea at the end of June, she and director Park Chan-wook and actress Kim Shin-young appeared in many theaters in Seoul to thank their tickets, and were sought after by many fans. Unexpectedly, at the door of a theater in July, someone held a hand card “I want to be Tang Wei’s husband”. In this regard, Tang Wei decided to plan as soon as possible, and responded humorously with the title of the film: “I haven’t made up my mind to break up, I can’t marry you.” Not only promoted the new film, but also refuted the rumors of divorce.

Now, Tang Wei has posted a group photo of a family of three, which is more proof that he has a complete family and is very happy. Some netizens saw the warm photo of a family of 3, and asked curiously, “What kind of toy is this?” and called it “the most comfortable state for a family of three.”

