[Epoch Times, October 1, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) On the 30th, the 27th Chunshi Film Festival opened. Mainland actress Tang Wei played “Song Rui” in the Korean film “Resolve to Break Up”. Lai” won the best actress, becoming the first foreign actor to win the award. Tang Wei, who could not be present to receive the award in person, thanked the director and all the main creators in Chinese mixed with Korean in the video, and wished everyone good health and happiness.

Previously, “Resolve to Break Up” was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and Tang Wei was also nominated for Best Actress. Although he finally passed by “Cannes Actress”, Tang Wei’s performance in the film brought a huge surprise to the audience.

In the interview, director Park Chan-wook revealed that the film was tailor-made for Tang Wei. Even at the Cannes Film Festival, he praised Tang Wei, who had recited Korean lines by surprise, for being fluent in Korean in the film, “speaking Korean better than me”, and thanked Tang Wei for appearing in this film and calling himself a fan of Tang Wei.

According to Korean media reports earlier, “Resolve to Break Up”, directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il, will represent South Korea in the 95th Academy Awards for “Best International Film”.

Tang Wei, 42 years old this year, met South Korean director Kim Tae-yong in 2010 for the film “Late Autumn”. They married in 2014 and gave birth to a daughter in August 2016. The family of three is happy. This is Tang Wei’s second time shooting a Korean film.

“Resolve to Break Up” tells the story of a detective who meets the wife of the deceased while investigating a death case, and gradually develops complex emotions amid suspicion. Tang Wei is the first foreign actor to win the Best Actress at the Chunshi Film Awards, and was praised as “deserving of her name”.

At the Chunshi Film Awards held on the 30th, Park Hae-il also won the Best Actor Award for the film, and Park Chan-wook won the Best Director Award.

Previously, Tang Wei has won the “Baixiang Art Award”, “Busan Film Critics Award”, and “Film Critics Association” Best Actress in South Korea. At the upcoming Busan Film Awards on October 6, Tang Wei has also been nominated for Best Actress. Many netizens expressed their expectation that Tang Wei will sweep the next Korean film awards season.

Responsible editor: Han Yu