[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 13, 2022]On December 12, mainland actress Tang Wei posted a birthday cake on her only social platform Instagram (IG) to celebrate the birthday of her Korean director husband Kim Tae-yong. The 6-year-old daughter also writes diary records in Chinese. (Click to see the photo)

Tang Wei, 42 years old this year, met Kim Tae-yong in 2010 for the movie “Late Autumn”. They got married in 2014 and gave birth to their daughter in August 2016. The family of three is happy. On the 12th, although Tang Wei posted the cake on IG without a caption, her 6-year-old daughter Doris wrote in Chinese in her diary: “Today I ate my dad’s birthday cake.” She also drew a smiling face at the end of the post, see Looks quite satisfied.

Doris, who should be in the first grade of elementary school, can write so many Chinese characters even though her handwriting looks immature. Netizens lamented that Tang Wei should pay more attention to Chinese education for her daughter who grew up in Korea. Netizens praised the children’s words “so cute” and “one-sentence composition with clear thinking and accurate expression”, emphasizing “eat cake to celebrate Dad’s birthday”.

At the end of last month, when Tang Wei won the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards in Korea, she gave her acceptance speech at the scene. In addition to thanking the screenwriter and director, calling out to her parents, she also pointed to the trophy in her hand and said playfully: “I’m going to take this back to Doris. !” While she was away from home, she should be most concerned about her young daughter.

In October last year, Tang Wei took her daughter who had been living in South Korea to live in Beijing for a period of time. On her birthday, she did not post a photo of herself, but shared a warm photo of Doris holding hands with her elderly grandfather. It was once mistakenly thought that Tang Wei and Jin Taiyong had a marriage change. Later Tang Wei explained that because his father was in poor health, he wanted to take the children to spend more time with the elderly. (Click to see the photo)

In June of this year, Tang Wei was photographed by netizens queuing up for nucleic acid testing with her daughter in Beijing. In August, after Tang Wei arrived in South Korea, she shared a photo of a family of three sitting in the car. The couple put their hands on their daughter’s knees, and Doris held his parents’ arms to play with toys. The family of three was full of happiness. (Click to see the photo)

This year can be described as Tang Wei’s highlight year. With the starring Korean movie “Determination to Break Up”, Tang Wei won the Korean Film Awards 5 times, including “Blue Dragon Award”, “Baeksang”, “Chunshi”, “Buili” and “Film Critics Award” for Best Actress. Although he missed the “Big Bell Award” in the end and failed to achieve the “Grand Slam” of Korean movies in a full sense, it did not affect Tang Wei’s status in the hearts of movie fans.

Earlier, Tang Wei appeared on the cover of the Oscar Academy Awards’ October New Film Recommendation for starring in “The Determination to Break Up”. On December 12, the nominations announced at the 80th US Golden Globe Awards showed that “The Determination to Break Up” has been shortlisted for “Best International Film”.

