[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 02, 2023]Recently, some netizens discovered that mainland actress Tang Wei’s experience of being deceived was included in the Korean drama Paula! Deborah (True To Love). There is such a plot in the play: Korean actress Yoo In Na (also translated: Yoo In Na) plays “Yan Bao Ra” to comfort friends who have been cheated, saying that many celebrities in many fields have been cheated, and Tang Wei is specifically mentioned in the lines.

The Korean TV channel ENA will broadcast 14 episodes of the Mizuki drama “Bola! Deborah. Shuimu series refers to a fixed broadcast period of Korean TV dramas, that is, TV series broadcast on Wednesday (Water Sunday) and Thursday (Thursday), with high ratings.

In the play, Yoo In Na plays “Yeon Bora” who is a popular author of love books under the pseudonym “Deborah”. With the continuation of the plot, “Yan Baola” appeared in the play to comfort the deceived friend’s lines: “My God, Tang Wei was also deceived. You know Tang Wei, she is very famous.”

According to Lu media reports, on January 11, 2014, Tang Wei, who was filming in Shanghai, received a text message from the “public security”, saying that there was a problem with her deposit, and that if she wanted to avoid criminal responsibility, she had to transfer the money to the “police”. account. After going to the bank to handle related business, Tang Wei discovered that he had encountered a telecom fraud and lost more than 210,000 RMB.

According to the report, other members of Tang Wei’s film crew have received similar text messages from “Shanghai Public Security Bureau”, but only Tang Wei was fooled. Luo Qirui, the director of “A Tale of Three Cities”, said, “When I was filming in the mainland, I would receive such fraudulent text messages from time to time, with thousands to tens of thousands of yuan. I tried to complain, but it didn’t work.”

Past news from the mainland media showed that Tang Wei was not the only artist who was deceived. Just out of face, most artists do not want to call the police. Today, more cunning telecommunication and network fraud than Tang Wei was fooled has spread like a plague all over the world, and more Chinese netizens who exposed the truth about natural and man-made disasters are instead detained or sentenced by the authorities. The CCP’s control has become pervasive and unbearable.

