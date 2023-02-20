Home Entertainment Tang Yan and Yang Di appeared to support Zhang Jie’s drama “Inn” with close friends-Minnan.com
Recently, some netizens photographed Xie Na, Tang Yan, Li Weijia, Yang Di, Wang Guan, Lu Yan and others appearing in support of Zhang Jie’s drama.

Tang Yan not only went to the scene to support Jie Ge’s drama performance, but also sent flower baskets.

“Inn” friends Lu Yan and Yang Di also went to the scene to watch the performance.

The friendship between friends in the variety show “Our Inn” is close.

Xie Na wore the same clothes as Zhang Jie’s before, and netizens said, “It’s so sweet.”

It is reported that Zhang Jie, Tang Yan, and Yang Di participated in the variety show “Our Inn” as resident guests. Zhang Jie participated in the recording of space-time experience variety shows for the first time and gained many friends in the show.

And Tang Yan’s first variety show was unanimously loved by the audience, and her cute and sincere performance in the show also attracted many fans.

Original Title: Tang Yan, Xie Na, and Yang Di Appeared to Support Zhang Jie’s Drama Inn

