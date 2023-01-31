On January 31, Tang Yan sent a message congratulating Hu Ge for her daughter, and said: “Congratulations to uncle and aunt, young lady can play with younger sister.”

Tang Yan and Hu Ge have collaborated in quite a few TV dramas, and the two not only cooperate happily in TV dramas, but also have a very good relationship in private.

In the TV series “Legend of Sword and Fairy III”, Hu Ge played the smart Sedum, while Tang Yan played Zi Xuan who was in charge of beauty. This drama is the beginning of the cooperation between the two.

In the TV series “Xuanyuan Sword”, Hu Ge plays Yu Wentuo and Tang Yan plays Lonely Ning Ke. The two are a couple in the play.

The two have also collaborated on the TV series “The Impeccable Master Rulin”, which is the second part of the “Impeccable” series. It takes the workplace as the background, integrates elements such as romance, suspense, and business warfare, and tells the story of urban elites. story.

Original title: Tang Yan sent a message to congratulate Hu Ge for his daughter: Congratulations to uncle and aunt

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling