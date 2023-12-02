Tangente St. Pölten – Festival for contemporary culture creates connections and contact – mica

St. Pölten (OTS) – The TANGENTE ST program is international, interdisciplinary and contemporary. PÖLTEN – Festival for Contemporary Culture (April 30th – October 6th, 2024), which was presented this morning as part of a press event.

Tarun Kade, curatorial director of the Tangent St. Pölten, led through the cross-disciplinary program of visual arts, theater and performances, music, literature, science and discourse formats. Present-day themes of global relevance – ecology, memory, democracy – are developed from the city’s events and its history. “The present is the ‘tipping time’ in which it is important to shape the future. The St. Pölten Tangent addresses the question of how we can regain scope for action and design in this present age. And it is itself an attempt to do that. We want to touch people with art and culture”so Tarun Kade.

Numerous guest performances, co- and in-house productions, exhibition and music projects, conferences, festivals and educational activities, a specially designed festival center and much more are on the program. A variety of collaborations with new and existing institutions as well as the local scene involve the entire city and its surroundings. The venues range from the Glanzstoff site to Sonnenparkfrom the St. Pölten Festival Hall and Lower Austria Museum about the State Theater of Lower Austria up to Stage in the courtyard as well as that Paradise cinemafrom the cathedral square Museum am Dom until city ​​Museum and the Jahn gymnasium, from the Children’s art laboratory to the newly renovated one Former synagogue all the way to the waters, forests and meadows of St. Pölten.

Joint cooperation between the city of St. Pölten and the state of Lower Austria

To realize the St. Pölten tangent, the state of Lower Austria and the city of St. Pölten have agreed on a joint cooperation. The joint public appearance and the collaboration of all cultural partners raise the public perception of the region and thus contribute to the sustainable development of the capital region and the country.

State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner Tangent St. Pölten: “Especially in times like these, we want to show that Lower Austria is a country where contemporary art and culture as well as traditions and customs are held in high regard, maintained and presented. The tangent is our widely visible commitment to contemporary art. With the Tangente we want to ignite the cultural and tourism turbo not only in St. Pölten but also in the surrounding communities and regions of our state capital.”

Mayor Matthias Stadler Tangent St. Pölten: “As the youngest state capital, we will consciously present ourselves as cosmopolitan and future-oriented, lively and diverse, approachable and contemporary. The diverse discussions with ecology, memory and democracy will shape and define our city as thought processes in the future!”

Tarun Kade (curatorial director of Tangente St. Pölten), state governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Angelika Schopper (operational managing director) and mayor Matthias Stadler (c) Peter Rauchecker

Programs based on ecology, memory and democracy

At the beginning on April 30th, one of the highlights of the festival is on the program: the opera “Justice” by Milo Rau, Hèctor Parra and Fiston Mwanza Mujila with the Tonkunstler Orchestra. It is part of the focus on ecology in April/May, where the internationally successful project “Shared Landscapes” by Caroline Barneaud and Stefan Kaegi will be performed, which will be newly adapted for St. Pölten and the surrounding area. Furthermore, “Alien Disko” by and with The Notwist and the new production of “Alfa Romeo and the Electric Giulietta” by wondertree listed. “Freeway Dance”, an extraordinary dance project by the Japanese choreographer Ayaka Nakama, can be seen for the first time in Austria. A high-profile climate conference for civil society, curated by Globart in collaboration with Solektiv, will take place in the Sonnenpark.

The second focus on remembrance follows in May/June with, among other things, the in-house production “X-Erinnerungen”, in which the audience goes on a theatrical search for traces in private apartments in St. Pölten. The theater maker Susanne Kennedy and Markus Selg are developing the site-specific installation “Wasteland” on the former Glanzstoff site. Also shown will be “Mothers. A Song for Wartime” by Marta Górnicka, the performance “Haribo Kimchi” by the Korean-born Jaha Koo or “Hands Made” by the choreographer and dancer Begüm Erciyas. In cooperation with the St. Pölten City Museum The exhibition “Look into the shadows. St. Pölten and National Socialism” and the “Experimental Organ” series invites you to contemporary organ music in the cathedral with, among others, the internationally acclaimed US composer John Zorn (Radical Jewish Culture).

In the focus on democracy in September/October, Iranian director Amir Reza Koohestani is developing an adaptation of Friedrich Schiller’s “Maria Stuart”. State Theaterthe Japanese artist Saeborg invites children and adults to a “super farm” made of plastic, the much-acclaimed production “The Garden of Earthly Delights” by Philippe Quesne is a guest at Festival Hall. In addition, the theater makers Julian Warner and Veronika Maurer are bringing the class struggle to the Jahnturnhalle as a wrestling show under the title “Battle for the City”.

Kunstparcours „The Way of the Water“

One of the highlight projects in the field of visual arts is the art trail “The Way of the Water” along the Traisen and Mühlbach. The internationally renowned curator Joanna Warsza shows 25 artistic positions from home and abroad that are in dialogue with water. Works by Sissel Tolaas, Amanda Piña, collective neonpink, Elisabeth von Samsonow and Lisa Tan are represented, among others.

City projects and participation

The city projects open up new meeting spaces for different communities and the city’s independent scene. Several open calls invite the population of St. Pölten to help shape the tangent. The music and art festival “StadtLandFluss” offers a variety of stages for local artists. Andreas Fränzl is responsible for this. Muhammet Ali Baş and Magdalena Chowaniec have been curating various socio-cultural projects in St. Pölten for more than two years. A particular focus is on mediation projects: in the youth rally “Listen Now!”, young people from St. Pölten formulate their ideas for a better future. The “Sisters United” project in cooperation with the Haus der Frau St. Pölten sets a common example against violence against women.

Festival Center of Biennale Urbana (BUrb)

Biennale Urbana (BUrb) is responsible for the design of the festival center on Linzer Straße. The collective from Venice, which primarily deals with the relationship between art, public space and social context, uses architectural and artistic means to transform parts of Linzer Straße into a festival and cultural district for St. Pölten residents and visitors.

Numerous collaborations

The Tangente St. Pölten includes the entire city and its region. The new one can be found among the numerous cooperation partners Children’s art laboratory and the newly renovated synagogue, that St. Pölten Festival Hallthe State Theater of Lower Austria and the stage at the court as well as that city ​​Museum and that House of History – Lower Austria Museum. Also an important venue for the Tangent St. Pölten will be the newly designed Cathedral Square, where the concerts “Tonkunstler und Guests” and “Pop am Dom” will take place on July 5th and 6th. A new Museum Card will also be introduced in the year of the festival.

