Caption: TANGO Music Flywheel officially settled in Shanghai TX Huaihai, photo provided by the interviewee (the same below)

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Jin Zhigang) On March 3, TX Huaihai, located in Huangpu District, Shanghai, ushered in a brand new “species” – the first offline experience store of the sports technology brand TANGO officially settled in.

TANGO is a sports technology company focusing on happiness and health, advocating “happy sports, healthy life”. Its flagship product TANGO music flywheel is committed to using interesting smart sports technology products to integrate technology, audio-visual and sports innovation to create an immersive experience. A personalized all-weather sports time and space.

The theme of this experience store is “LET’STANGO Rabbit Gether”. TANGO hopes to enjoy the joy of sports with everyone in the new year and gain a healthier and more confident life. There is a giant red rabbit light device in the experience store. By riding the TANGO music flywheel and lighting up the red rabbit during the relaxed and happy exercise, you can win brand benefits and creative gifts, and get the latest way to open a healthy life by the way.

At the event site, you can choose to ride alone, or you can team up with two people to PK. Follow the melodious music rhythm to step on, and the red rabbit lights will gradually light up, and the process is full of happiness, fun and freshness. Not only that, the star hosts of the TANGO Music Riding Party also came to the scene, unlocking their hidden multiple identities——Pili picked up his long-lost host microphone; Song Hao returned to his true nature as a music DJ. DJing; Damon, the star manager who once worked as a star chef of Japanese food, rode a 5-minute happy ride on the TANGO music flywheel. He not only demonstrated a variety of professional and safe riding postures, but also made the scene feel a A happy exercise state full of tension and full of appeal…

In the guest experience session, click on the high-definition smart screen that comes with the TANGO Music Flywheel, and the guests will be immediately attracted by TANGO’s unique music riding party experience—a party host with a warm personality, rich and diverse sports themes, and matching Pop, Rock, HipHop, R&B and other music genres satisfy everyone’s different preferences. Every step following the music is tearing off the boring label of sports and enjoying the fun of sports in rhythmic music.

Not only that, it only takes 15 minutes of fragmented time every day to achieve the effect of exercise efficiently. Whether it is burning fat and losing weight, or keeping in shape, it has become very easy to stick to it. “15 minutes a day” is a new exercise standard tailored by TANGO for the current era of efficiency. Every music riding party of TANGO has been scientifically and professionally arranged. The ups and downs of the melody of each song are ingeniously matched with the intensity and intermittent ups and downs of professional training movements. TANGO music flywheel also provides AI intelligent personalized exercise guidance, intelligently adjust exercise parameters according to each person’s current physical state and exercise data, so that the intensity of each exercise can be controlled within a safe range, making the whole exercise process smarter and more Safety.