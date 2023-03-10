Original Title: Tao Baibai | Destined! These two constellations are most suitable for husband and wife~

Cancer/Scorpio

Both Cancer and Scorpio belong to the water sign, and the water sign is a sensual sign. Therefore, both of them attach great importance to feelings and are more sensitive to emotions. They regard love as an indispensable part of life. psychological needs.

It is precisely because of too much emphasis on the relationship between the sexes that they dare not give affection easily, and are only willing to tentatively release the love in their hearts bit by bit. In the process, they have more defensive reactions full of fear, so they control each other, and even When the situation of mutual torture occurs, it may cause a vicious circle in the long run, forming a knot that cannot be solved by each other; when the pain of both parties reaches a certain limit, they may be able to be open and honest, and use love to turn the crisis in the relationship into a turning point.

On the whole, these two constellations are still very compatible. Only you can understand my heart, Scorpio can give Cancer this kind of psychological feeling. Similarly, the tender and maternal Cancer will take into account the sensitive mind of the Scorpio in everything they do. They talk nonsense every day when they are together, and they regard each other as soul mates.

Gemini/Pisces

Gemini is a person who follows feelings in love, and her love will never bow to bread. And Pisces is also a temperamental person who puts emotion first and was born for love. If the two of them have feelings, it is easy to fall in love with each other.

Gemini will do a lot of romantic moves for love, and Pisces just needs this kind of romance. She will think Gemini is a perfect lover. They are all people who pay great attention to the sense of ritual in life, and they must celebrate every festival. The two of them together will make the days full of poetry and the flavor of the distance.

This kind of love and marriage, with constant dog food every day, will make friends around you very envious.

Aries/Libra

The pair of constellations Aries and Libra have a completely opposite structure on the horoscope, and in the composite plate, the sun in Aries and the sun in Libra are also very likely to be in opposition. The life goals of this pair of constellations are completely inconsistent, but they also have a fatal attraction. When they get along, they often fall in love and kill each other.

When Aries meets Libra, they will be attracted by their temperament at first sight. Libra’s ease in social situations is a fatal attraction for Aries in the late stage of color control. And Aries’ second impression of Libra is often confusion. Aries, who has always gone his own way, actually can’t understand that Libra will insist on sacrificing his own interests in order to take into account the interests of most people. This kind of incomprehension will increase Aries’ attention to Libra, and the more attention you pay, the easier it is for inexplicable feelings to sprout, and the fate of Aries and Libra often begins from this.

Aries and Libra are especially suitable for couples, because the two people have more consistent views on many things. Sometimes there is no need for too much explanation. Aries and Libra only need to make eye contact, and they will know what the other is thinking. This is their tacit understanding, but it is more because their ideas have always been similar to each other’s. These two people live together, not only do not have any differences and conflicts, but they can be very united to deal with the difficulties in life together.

Lion/Sagittarius

The character of Leo is very lively and cheerful. They like everyone to speak out openly and honestly, instead of blindly guessing, which will make Leo feel very tired.

And it just so happens that Sagittarius is also such a person, they are heartless and speak very straightforwardly. Although it is easy to hurt others, in Leo, the two hit it off and get along very well.

Therefore, Leo and Sagittarius are very good as husband and wife, and the two will definitely collide with each other to create a lot of sparks.

