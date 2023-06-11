Tao Xinran said that actors should not act if they want to be beautiful. What’s the matter? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net

Tao Xinran said that actors should not act if they want to be beautiful

On June 11, Tao Xinran said at the Shanghai International Film Festival: “If you want to be beautiful, don’t act. We stand in front of the camera. If you always have pimples, cover them up if you have spots. You don’t want to act. I I don’t think real actors are like this!” As soon as Tao Xinran finished speaking, the audience echoed with thunderous applause: “That’s well said!” A real actor should always change himself for the role, not ignore the role in order to maintain his beauty characteristics.

Tao Xinran is a critically acclaimed actress known for her solid acting skills. Recently, some newcomers in the entertainment industry have crossed into the entertainment circle one after another, and Tao Xinran expressed his views.

“The profession of an actor is to act, and an actor does not exist to look good.” This sentence makes people think deeply. An actor’s job is to act, not to show off his looks. Actors need to impress the audience with their performance and talent.

Reviews:

“I really support an actor like Tao Xinran who has a strong heart. Unlike those actors who only rely on appearance to gain attention, she is down-to-earth and brings her acting skills to the extreme. This is the essence of her excellent performance.”

“I agree with Tao Xinran’s point of view. If an actor wants to be beautiful, he can be a model or a star, but if he wants to make a difference in the entertainment industry, he must use his acting skills and talents to the extreme.”

“It’s touching, thinking of so many actors who rose rapidly in the entertainment industry because of their appearance, but were destined to die in the end.”

“I think Tao Xinran said it very well. The most important thing for an actor is his acting skills. If his acting skills are good, no matter how bad his appearance is, he will be recognized by the audience.”