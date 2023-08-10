Tapestry, parent of Coach, buys Capri, owner of Michael Kors and Versace, for 8,500 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry, the parent company of luxury handbags and accessories brand Coach, has bought the group that owns fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The deal, valued at around $8.5 billion, puts Tapestry in a better position to take on its big European fashion rivals.

American fashion houses have long been trying to take on European powerhouses like LVMH and Kering.

Tapestry, whose brands also include Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said Thursday that the resulting company had global annual sales of more than $12 billion and is present in more than 75 countries.

Capri Holdings shareholders will receive $57 per share in cash.

In July, the French luxury conglomerate Kering reached an agreement to buy a 30% stake in the Italian house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from the Qatari investment firm Mayhoola. According to this, Kering, owner of Gucci, has an option to buy 100% of Valentino until 2028.

Kering had also tried to acquire Tom Ford, but the beauty firm Estee Lauder ended up closing the acquisition of the manufacturer of luxury products.

LVMH, for its part, bought the well-known jewelry store Tiffany in 2021 after a tug of war between the two brands over the deal.

The Tapestry and Capri boards of directors have approved the deal, which still needs the go-ahead from Capri shareholders and is expected to close next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

