Belgium/Brussels-based duo Tapioca have released their new single ‘Sabor Swahili’ on April 12th through Jakarta Records!

A song included in the new album “Samba em Kigali” released on May 19th.

Tapioca is a duo of rapper/lyricist Alessandro “Le Tagarel” Vlerick and producer/composer Simon “SiKa” Carlier.

The inspiration comes from rap, jazz, MPB, and funk, and the bouncy flavor that resonates with Anderson Paak., Mndsgn is irresistible.

