Hey guys! Today I came to talk about a food super versatile and delicious: the tapioca! Tapioca is a typical food from the Brazilian northeast and one of my passions as I have told you here.

Made from cassava starch, it is a great option for anyone looking for an alternative to bread or looking for a change for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Besides being a gluten free option, tapioca can be combined with various ingredients. You can stuff it with cheese, ham, chicken, meat, tomato, onion, oregano, among others.

And for those with a sweeter palate, you can add condensed milk, chocolate, grated coconut, banana, strawberry and everything else your creativity allows.

But it doesn’t stop there, tapioca is also a healthy and nutritious option, as it is rich in carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It’s a great source of energy and helps keep you full for longer.

And the best part is that tapioca is super easy to prepare as you just have to put the gum in a hot pan and wait a few minutes until it turns golden and crispy.

It’s a practical and quick option for those who don’t have much time to cook after all, nowadays every second matters!

My favorite tapioca recipes

The other day I saw a bun at Ana Maria that I had already made here, so I decided to look in my recipes to see, for example, what I had already made.

Notice the versatility:

I start with Dadinho with Coalho Cheese, Cream with Vanilla, Cheese Bread, Couscous. There are so many and so different that I recommend you to use the search on the blog, but hurry, you will be surprised!

And finally, I could not fail to indicate my favorite which is the Tapioca with Cheese Crostinha, this one I even made a video!

So, did you feel like trying this deliciousness? Share this post with your friends and family but don’t forget to tag me. Let’s put your hand in the dough!