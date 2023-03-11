Home Entertainment Tapioca, the Kitchen Joker – Panelaterapia
Entertainment

Tapioca, the Kitchen Joker – Panelaterapia

by admin
Tapioca, the Kitchen Joker – Panelaterapia

Hey guys! Today I came to talk about a food super versatile and delicious: the tapioca! Tapioca is a typical food from the Brazilian northeast and one of my passions as I have told you here.

Made from cassava starch, it is a great option for anyone looking for an alternative to bread or looking for a change for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Besides being a gluten free option, tapioca can be combined with various ingredients. You can stuff it with cheese, ham, chicken, meat, tomato, onion, oregano, among others.

And for those with a sweeter palate, you can add condensed milk, chocolate, grated coconut, banana, strawberry and everything else your creativity allows.

But it doesn’t stop there, tapioca is also a healthy and nutritious option, as it is rich in carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It’s a great source of energy and helps keep you full for longer.

And the best part is that tapioca is super easy to prepare as you just have to put the gum in a hot pan and wait a few minutes until it turns golden and crispy.

It’s a practical and quick option for those who don’t have much time to cook after all, nowadays every second matters!

My favorite tapioca recipes

The other day I saw a bun at Ana Maria that I had already made here, so I decided to look in my recipes to see, for example, what I had already made.

Notice the versatility:

I start with Dadinho with Coalho Cheese, Cream with Vanilla, Cheese Bread, Couscous. There are so many and so different that I recommend you to use the search on the blog, but hurry, you will be surprised!

See also  Converse CONS Teams Up With Carhartt WIP To Release Skateboard Series Shoes
tapioca

And finally, I could not fail to indicate my favorite which is the Tapioca with Cheese Crostinha, this one I even made a video!

So, did you feel like trying this deliciousness? Share this post with your friends and family but don’t forget to tag me. Let’s put your hand in the dough!

You may also like

Colorful classic: is it possible to bring the...

Naan bread – easy recipe made in the...

Lufthansa, Gol and Azul with news in their...

International wanted are deported from the US and...

Silicon Valley Bank went bankrupt. And it may...

Latina Artists: Meet the platform that wants to...

INTERVIEW WITH SCHUHKURIER_STATEMENTS FOR THE NEW FASHION FAIR...

Song Hye Kyo’s “Dark Glory 2” scored 9.3...

The 5 top fashion designers for sustainable fashion...

Roland old drum machine CR-78’s Kontakt sound ROLA-78...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy