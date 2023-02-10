Listen to the audio version of the article

From the Volpi Cup in Venice to the Oscars? This is the path that Cate Blanchett hopes to follow for her performance in “Tár”, a film by Todd Field and great protagonist of the weekend in theaters.

The Australian actress here takes on the role of one of the most popular and powerful conductors around. We know her character at the height of her career, engaged in both a book launch and a highly anticipated live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. Over the weeks that follow, however, her life begins to fall apart in the face of a series of increasingly problematic situations.

Born from the screenplay and direction of one of the most underrated names in contemporary cinema, this film confirms once again the talent of Todd Field, an author who had already done very good things with his two previous feature films, “In the Bedroom” and “Little Children ”.

Like “Tár” himself, the other two works in his filmography are neither masterpieces nor impeccable films – above all due to a somewhat fluctuating trend – but they denote a non-trivial directorial sensitivity and the ability to make films always intense and able to touch very deep chords.

A film about power

“Tár” explores the changing nature of power, making us identify with a beautifully written character: the whole narrative progression and dramaturgical rhythm seem conceived as a classical music score in which all the instruments manage to be in perfect synchrony. Despite some passages less successful than others, the film still manages to shake and leave more than one food for thought, thanks also to a decidedly remarkable final part. The amazing performance by Cate Blanchett – who in the meantime has also won the Golden Globe – is finally the added value of an imperfect product, but absolutely not to be missed.