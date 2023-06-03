Tardigrade Inferno – Arrival Of A Train – EP Review

Tardigrade Inferno – Arrival Of A Train

Origin: Russia

Release: 17.05.2023

Label: Independent

Duration: 16:43

Genre: Dark Cabaret Metal

Two years after their last EP are in touch tardigrade hell with her latest short work Arrival Of A Train return. With four tracks and a running time of not quite 17 minutes, the EP promises not only a short running time but, as one is used to from the band, entertaining fun with massively experimental to crazy sounds.

The opener and title track Arrival Of A Train, which precedes HERE was released shines with the usual strengths. To put it mildly, you’re dealing with unusual song structures, insane transitions and pretty weird sounds right here. Everything packed together in a song that definitely has hit potential and between all the happy sounds there is also space for a brute, oppressive breakdown. Fire, Plague and Locustthe one yourself HERE can listen to continues on the chosen path and is almost straight forward by the standards of the band, but in no way less crazy.

Strong start

Engine Of Skin then passes as something like the ballad of the EP, as long as you can do the band justice with such vulgar descriptions. But there is enough catchy tune potential here as well. The conclusion with Evoke is the most sombre song of the EP. Lyrically one is permanently in such realms, but the contrast to the otherwise cheerful instrumental is much smaller and breaks a little with the first three titles.

Conclusion

Normally you could say that tardigrade hell with Arrival Of A Train meets expectations. However, you never really know what to expect from the band. The EP needs one or the other run to really ignite, but then it’s incredibly fun. Even if the great full length album from 2019 can’t quite be reached.

7 / 10





Line Up

Darya Rorria – Gesang

Alexander Pavlovich – guitar, keyboards

Maxim Belekhov – Bass

Andrew Drew – drums

Tracklist

01. Arrival Of A Train

02. Fire, Plague and Locust

03. Engine Of Skin

04. Evoke

