Tartan, the story of an iconic fabric from the Highlands to haute couture

The miniskirt, photography, pop-punk, design and street style have appropriated it. A necessary deconstruction. Made from a single cut of checked fabric at least 8 meters long, wrapped in 40 folds around the waist, the Highland kilt was a man’s affair, deeply rooted in Scottish tradition. Sean Connery wore it green-gray, paired with a lace jabot, in the ceremony that saw him become a baronet. And members of the royal family must obtain the King’s approval in order to order the Kinloch Anderson royal kiltmakers for a kilt of ‘Balmoral Tartan’, in the gray tones of Deeside granite.

The long road of tartan, one of the most identifying fabrics in existence, is told in the exhibition “Tartan” (until 14 January 2024), at the V&A Dundee, the seat of the Victoria&Albert Museum in the Scottish town north-east of Edinburgh, open for five years does. Entrusted with the design to Kengo Kuma, Scotland’s first design museum is also the epicenter of the regenerated waterfront of Dundee, a town on the Tay estuary, known for the “3 J” of “jute, jam & journalism”, i.e. ” jute, jams and journalism”, elements that have marked its economic history.

The exhibition is divided into sections – “grid”, “innovating tartan”, “identity”, “power”, “trascendental tartan” – and brings together 300 pieces collected from over 100 lenders, including Chanel, Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, the Tate, V&A museums in London and the National Museums of Scotland. Its concept is to juxtapose history with more contemporary variations. The rough fabric of the Scottish clans, a plaid of raw wool dyed with egg yolk and iron powders, the protruding flap used to cover the shoulders, also used as a mat and sleeping blanket, is represented by the oldest piece, never exhibited first, found in a peat bog at Glen Affric, in the Highlands, dated 1550-1600.

Another famous remnant is the one carried by astronaut Alan Bean aboard Apollo 12, in ’69, a tribute to the clan of MacBean ancestors. Also on display are the tartan midi skirts designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior, which paraded in 2019 combined with T-shirts printed with “Sisterhood is Global”, the title of the bestseller by American feminist Robin Morgan. From Chanel came a silk cape with the Gordon clan tartan motifs, designed by mademoiselle Coco in 1922 after discovering the desolate moors of the Highlands (and living her relationship with Hugh Bendor Grosvenor, second Duke of Westminster, in the remote Rosehall house). By the Lagos designer trained in Glasgow, Olubiyi Thomas, is the installation Intersectional Family, commissioned by the V&A, in which a family trio – father, mother, child – are dressed in an ad hoc green and white check, the colors taken from Nigerian flag and that of Celtic Football Club.

In addition to the exhibition, the permanent galleries on Scottish design are visited at the V&A. And not only. Dundee has now cleared its reputation as a processing center for the sperm whale fat necessary for the production of jute: an old car showroom overlooking the river has provided the space for the Contemporary Arts gallery and a railway depot has given way for the open Science Center as an interactive pavilion on STEM themes in the summer of 2000. The night is minimal and contemporary at the Hotel Indigo, housed in an old mill; warmer and more welcoming at the Malmaison, in a historic building not far from the V&A. The Botanic Gardens near the University have a small, well-attended café. Gallery 48 offers tapas and appetizers surrounded by contemporary art. Craft beer is top notch at Brewdog Tasker in the old Stock Exchange building. Overlooking the Tay Bridge is the Newport Restaurant with a tasting menu of fish and meat, overlooking the estuary, where it is nice to contemplate the architecture of the two large “ships” designed by Kengo Kuma for the V&A. Behind it, in juxtaposition, is Scotland’s oldest medieval tower.