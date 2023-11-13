Tashkent, nostalgic capital of the modernist dream

Listen to the audio version of the article

TASHKENT. Leaving for Tashkent, the capital of modern Uzbekistan, whose close consonants are almost intimidating due to the harshness of the sound, thinking of another, “Samarkand”, the mythical city from its evocative and sweet name, with the syllables in “a” which are repeated sweetly and the dental one closes the sequence which, as in a dream, is made up of images of sumptuous madrassas and soaring minarets, or of ancient caravans on the Silk Road. Sa-mar-can-da, or nothing further from the capital. Yet the advice, from the beginning, is only one: forget Samarkand, much remodeled by reconstructions and restorations, because Tashkent is the surprise of Central Asia to fall in love with.

Tashkent, incredible capital of modernist experimentation

Yes, it is. Stop in this metropolis, a mysterious and fascinating “mixed-blood city”, an amphibious siren with a Russian heart and an Asian soul. Without haste, let yourself be carried away by the maze of its streets and… past what remains of the old mahallah – already protected by UNESCO, with its low brick houses – you are among its well-kept parks and wide avenues, a little Muscovite and a little grand boulevard, which houses some of the most interesting and fascinating modernist constructions of the last century: brutalist delights of Asia.

State Museum of History of Uzbekistan. Credits: Alexey Narodizkiy Courtesy of ACDF

State Museum of History of Uzbekistan

To begin our modernist tour, let’s start with the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan, or what was once the glorious Lenin Museum. This historic 1970 building by Yevgeny Rozanov and Vsevolod Shestopalov stands like a Greek temple, which is accessed via a monumental staircase, which is almost an ascending sacred way. Overlooking the onlookers, among the profusion of white marble, is the complicated and elegant “carving” motif of solids and voids of light, which will have a large part in subsequent architecture: a splendid unicum that will set a precedent!

Panoramic Cinema. Credits: Alexey Narodizkiy Courtesy of ACDF

Panoramic Cinema

Another reference to the most classic of Greek architecture, a giant and admirable Doric column fortress, is the Panoramic Cinema. Built in 1964 and designed by architects Vladimir Berezin, Sergo Sutyagin, Yury Khaldeyev, Dmitry Shuvayev, it is one of the finest examples of Soviet modernist architecture. With its 2300 seats, and the square in front as a backdrop, it is one of the essential images of this city.

National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan. Credits: Alexey Narodizkiy Courtesy of ACDF

Tashkent Television Center

Just on the border with the Cinema perimeter, another building absolutely worth preserving, the Tashkent Television Center (National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan), built in 1977 and entirely adorned with a colossal geometric mosaic.

