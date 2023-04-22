Tasted and Approved #7 – Passion Flower

This week’s wine could not fail to be one of those produced by winemaker Carlos Sanabria. During the chat I had with him to write the column in honor of Brasilia’s birthday, I had the opportunity to taste a Pinot Noir wine that stole my heart and palate as soon as I tasted it.

Starring this week’s Provei e Aprovei, we have Flor de Maracujá wine, made in honor of the singer Gal Costa, made with the Pinot Noir grape variety, matured for 12 months in new American oak barrels. A relevant piece of information about the winemaking process is that the maceration technique was used in open barrels, that is, the must was in contact with the grape varieties inside an open oak barrel and in this way alcoholic fermentation took place. After this process, the skins are removed and the barrel is closed to remain there for 12 months.

The wine label was designed by the plastic artist Stephanie de Paula and has a QR Code with the technical specifications of the wine and a playlist with songs by Gal Costa so that the person who is enjoying this wine can do so while listening to the excellent works of the late singer. Brazilian singer.

To make this wine, Sanabria buys the grapes from a producer in Caxias do Sul-RS and vinifies them in a rented cellar at the Arbugeri winery. After its maturation period, this wine is bottled and brought to Brasilia. However, this Pinot Noir is highly disputed by several renowned restaurants in Brazil. It is currently on the list of restaurants at the Hotel Rosewood, at the Enoteca Nacional in São Paulo and at the Sult restaurant in Rio de Janeiro. Production is very limited, only 400 bottles, but Brasilia residents are privileged to be able to purchase it at the Sanabria store on 407 Norte.