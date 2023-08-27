Tasty and simple oven kibbeh recipe – Panelaterapia

The oven kibbeh recipe is an adaptation of a typical Middle Eastern dish to be made without frying the dough, so find out how to enjoy this delight in a healthier way.

What is the oven kibbeh recipe?

The oven kibbeh recipe is a different way to prepare this Arabic dish without having to fry the dough. In this sense, it has some advantages over the traditional kibbeh, such as:

easier to prepare; easy to stuff; the dish is healthier.

It is worth mentioning that the preparation of this recipe is very simple and you can serve it for lunch, dinner, or even as a snack, if you prefer.

The oven kibbeh recipe is healthier than the traditional kibbeh, as it does not go through the process of frying the food. Image by agdigitalartist on Vecteezy

What are the ingredients for oven kibbeh recipe?

First of all, to make the oven kibbeh recipe you will need quality ground beef. After all, this is the main ingredient to make this dish, so you will need about 500 grams, plus:

three chopped or grated onions; mint (four spoons); ground black pepper; 500g of wheat for kibbeh; five minced garlic cloves; chopped parsley or cilantro; white vinegar; salt.

Still, to make your dough, you can add a pot of onion cream, to give even more consistency to your wonderful oven kibbeh.

Ingredients for the stuffing

After separating everything for your kibbeh dough, you also need to have the items to make your stuffing. So, you will need:

oil; an onion (cut into thin slices); 500g of creamy curd cheese (Catupiry).

Always choose quality products for your dish, as this directly affects the final taste of your kibbeh with cottage cheese. Also, choose a very fresh onion for the stuffing to be even tastier.

The oven kibbeh recipe is easy to prepare and you can fill your dish with cream cheese to make it even better. Image by freepik on Freepik

How to prepare the oven kibbeh recipe?

To start preparing your oven kibbeh recipe, you need to hydrate the wheat for kibbeh for 1 hour. In short, you will need 750 ml of very hot water to moisten it to the maximum.

Then, after hydrating the wheat for an hour, drain all its water and add the ground beef to the dough. Even so, you should also add the chopped garlic and onion at this time, as you will need to stir this mixture well.

Here, you’ll also need to add a drizzle of olive oil, as well as salt to taste, but don’t overdo it. However, it is also worth mentioning that you can braise the meat beforehand.

Hands-on

To make a very consistent dough for your stuffed baked kibbeh, you need to knead this mixture well, because this process releases the gluten, which serves to unite the wheat dough with the meat. So, set everything aside while you make the stuffing.

Afterwards, it’s ideal to preheat your oven for about half an hour at 180°C. With this, you can prevent the dough from not being at the right point.

Grease your form

While the oven heats up, grease your baking pan or mold with a drizzle of olive oil, so that the dough does not stick when baking. That way, at the end of the 30 minutes, you can already add your mixture to the mold.

Assemble your kebab

To put together your kibbeh recipe in the oven, add half of the mixture to the mold, add a drizzle of olive oil and add the cream cheese and onion rings. In this regard, you must spread it well over the dough, as well as the onion over the entire surface.

Then cover the filling with the rest of the mixture, level everything with a spatula and make some cuts on the surface of the dough, to add more oil in these spaces. Thus, just take it to the oven for a maximum of 40 minutes.

For your oven kibbeh recipe, pay attention to the preparation time. Image by zinkevych on Freepik How to make your kebab tastier?

To make an oven kibbeh recipe even more delicious, it is ideal to choose a soft and quality meat, preferably beef duckling, although the Arabic preparation uses lamb.

Still, you must chop all the ingredients well, to extract even more of their flavor and of course, choose everything as fresh as possible. Also, pay attention to the amount of seasoning for roasted kibbeh, so that it is not too salty.

serve the dish

It is ideal to serve your dish with white rice, preferably, in addition to finely chopped and fresh parsley. Likewise, a vegetable salad is also a good choice.

