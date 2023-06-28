Home » Tata Martino will be Lionel Messi’s coach at Inter Miami
Tata Martino will be Lionel Messi’s coach at Inter Miami

Inter Miami officially announced the arrival of Argentine coach Gerardo Martino. In this way, the team begins to “strengthen” for the arrival of Lionel Messi to compete in the American MLS. It remains for Inter Miami to make official the arrival of Messi, which will be once he concludes the contract with Paris Saint Germain, on June 30.

“Welcome Daddy. The Club has appointed Gerardo Martino as technical director. The winning coach of the MLS Cup and the MLS Coach of the Year award, with experience with the national teams of Argentina and Mexico, FC Barcelona and more, joins the Club while he is waiting for his employment documentation, “he announced. Intermiami.

“We are very happy to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel that he is a manager who lives up to the club’s aspirations and we are optimistic about what we can achieve together,” said managing owner Jorge Mas.

“Tata has coached at the highest level and we believe that experience will be of great benefit to us as we compete to win titles,” added the manager.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose career speaks for itself,” said co-owner David Beckham. “We are confident that his achievements and experience as a coach will inspire our team and excite the fans, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on and off the pitch,” added the former soccer player.

“I am very excited to join a great club like Inter Miami and I know that together we can achieve important things. The club has the necessary infrastructure to compete in the region and I think that with everyone’s work and commitment, we can achieve it”, highlighted Tata Martino.

Martino will bring to Inter Miami his vast experience and success both in MLS and around the world, having officiated more than 400 games in more than two decades of his coaching career.

Martino’s last experience as a coach was in the Mexico national team, and he parted ways after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After Mexico, Boca went looking for him to replace Hugo Ibarra, but Tata said no to Xeneize. For Martino it will be his second experience in MLS. Before coming to Inter Miami, he led Atlanta United between 2017 and 2018, won the MLS Cup and closed his cycle with a 61.71% effectiveness.

Martino and Messi, together

Both Rosarinos, Tata Martino and Lionel Messi shared a team with Barcelona and the national team. The first time was in Barcelona, ​​in the 2013/2014 season and together they managed to win the Spanish Super Cup. In the Spanish League, the Catalan team finished second behind Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid.

Meanwhile, Martino replaced Alejandro Sabella after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in the Argentine team.

