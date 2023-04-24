“Tatort” from Dortmund: A case with recognition value

With “Love is Pain” the ailing Commissioner Faber has returned from exile. The realization: There is life according to Bönisch, even if it is difficult. Despite all the emotion, it almost fell a bit under the table: the number with the super-recognizer. We clarify.

Everything with “super” in front is, of course, first of all, well, just super: Supergrass. super tramp. Super discount. super star And: super recognizer. Beate Gräske (Sar Adina Scheer), the woman with the particularly sharp eyes, was introduced the night before in Dortmund’s “crime scene” with a tone pregnant with meaning. Their mission: to find the knife killer from the streetcar among the tens of thousands of faces on the screens of CCTV, the urban video surveillance system “Closed Circuit Television”. Her special ability for this hidden object task: She is able to memorize faces well above average and to be able to recognize them among thousands.

There was a bit of a lot going on in “Love is Pain”, Faber’s comeback, Pawlak’s custody battle, Herzog’s maternal construction site, so that you could see many grayish monitor images, but the scientific background remained a bit diffuse. Here’s the thing about super-recognizers: they’re people who have that insular ability to recognize just about any face. It is just 15 years ago that scientists identified this phenomenon and began to study it. The Harvard University project was originally about what is known as prosopagnosia, i.e. the opposite of it. In the course of the tests, not only participants with pathological face recognition weaknesses were found among the test subjects, but also several with a pronounced face recognition strength.

Methods such as the Cambridge Face Memory Test were developed in Great Britain, with which subjects were examined for their recognition abilities. The result: Only one to two percent have this special gift, the talent for super recognition. All it takes is a fleeting encounter, a face with a mask, a snippet – and the reminder bell rings with the Super-Recognizer.

Looking forward

In the 10’s some police departments started using this technique. A unit set up by the British Metropolitan Police Service in 2015 was able to quickly identify hundreds of suspects from previously unsolved cases. A similar approach was taken in Munich in 2018. A total of 6,600 police officers were tested, and 37 super-recognizers were identified. With their help, around 200 tricky cases were then solved.

Saxony’s police also want to orient themselves in this direction in the future, among other things, violent criminals in the vicinity of riots at football games are to be identified. The Frankfurt criminal police are currently supporting their colleagues in Naples to track down the chaos surrounding the Eintracht Champions League game at SSC Naples in March.

Whether we’ll see Beate Gräske again, the super-recognizer from Dortmund’s Revier, is an open question, but Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) will definitely be in touch. After the death of his esteemed colleague Martina Bönisch, the notorious parka wearer looked into the abyss for a long time – this time, it seemed, he looked forward for the first time. Good this way.