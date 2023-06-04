“Tatort” from Franconia: Always trouble with the succession

Good timing, coincidence or is the topic just in the air? With “High Mass for Toni”, the “crime scene” has picked a topic that is making the rounds these days. Unlike the crime thriller on Sunday evening, however, the target group is rather manageable.

In the end, “Succession” was, or should I better say, all about heritage. Who will take over the shop when Logan Roy, the gray eminence, then resigns after all. For four seasons you could – and of course you still can on demand – watch the kids and their followers tear each other apart.

Even at the “crime scene” the night before, the subliminal theme was that of succession. The Hentschels from the small town in Upper Franconia were associated with Autos et al. came to considerable fortune. If it were up to the order, daughter Antonia, called Toni, would be the lucky one, but the boys, the father, all cook their own soup, hardly want to give the revolutionary idea of ​​a female boss a chance. In the end, Toni had to pay for the whole thing with her life or the audience was fooled into believing that she had put an end to her existence. Pustekuchen, in a morbid-romantic punchline, there was even a homeopathically dosed happy ending on the phone between Commissioner Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs) and his student love from back then.

But succession seems to be a trend, if only on the top floors of mercantile ivory towers. What Kendall, Shiv and Roman Roy went through on screen is happening in real life. Art catches up with reality here. “Succession Syndrome” is what the “Paracelsus Recovery” center calls this phenomenon. The expensive doors of the therapeutic facility with branches in London and Zurich are being broken down these days, the problem: the pressure, the psychological stress, the communication problems that prevail in the families of the super dynasties. Always deliver, deliver, deliver, even in the most expensive bedding, this can cause insomnia at 3 a.m.

The tariffs are according to the target group, for advice, therapy and medical measures up to 132,000 dollars per week can be due. According to Paracelsus, the tendency towards narcissistic behavior and alcohol abuse is 27 percent higher than in the case of Otto Normal despairers.

A story that once again took an unusual turn

Actor Brian Cox, who played the head of the family so convincingly in “Succession”, recently admitted in an interview with the “Independent” that he himself had “Logan Roy Disease”, as he calls it. However, the 77-year-old jokingly referred to the proportion of the F-word in his sentences. His wife has already threatened to divorce, Cox says with a wink.

There was no such large-scale framework in “High Mass for Toni”, but this very specific communication disorder also formed one of the basis of the plot. How the Hentschel clan got together for dinner, the unspoken allegations, and finally the murder, which also emerged from this mixed situation – the diagnosis “succession syndrome” would probably not have been too far-fetched.

Screenwriter Bernd Lange, however, had something else in mind, he pursued a completely different plot line with his story. However, he also has a nice English name: The Roads not taken. The streets of life that you just didn’t turn into. “That was a thought that bothered me when it came to finding a core around which ‘High Mass for Toni’ should revolve,” says Lange. “It can be found in Felix Voss’ relationship with Toni, which might have given his life plan a different direction if they had become a couple at the time. It can also be found with Toni and her family, in their decisions and actions, about which Felix reflects and provided after knowledge.”

A story that was once again unusual, especially in view of the actual situation on Sunday evening, but it was precisely the consistency with which Lange told this story that made the case so appealing. An elegant trick that even resulted in a cliffhanger with the possible reunion of Felix Voss and Toni. Continuation desired, but similarly atmospheric if you please.