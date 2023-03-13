The taxi service in Neuquén is affected by virtual payment scams and is considering taking action. The workers mentioned that on several occasions they made trips without being able to receive payment for the service “rogue” users or system problems.

The taxi driver Esteban Bruna, in communication with RÍO NEGRO reported on the situation that afflicts the taxi drivers. He said that there are cases where they were victims of fraud with users who use Mercado Pago to pay for the service. In this sense, he explained that the most repeated deception is that many passengers initiate the transfer but since the application takes a certain time to complete it, they get out of the vehicle saying that it’s done and then they end up canceling the operation.

In this way, the taxi driver never receives payment for the service and cannot file a claim with the user who has already left. “Many colleagues fell for those lies, and it has happened to them that they lost the payment for long trips they have made. I work with the virtual payment method but I make them wait for the application to show the sign of the transfer made, “said Bruna.

Another of the complications that the taxi driver commented is when they trips areas where there is no telephone signal, so they cannot make the payment and they leave the service “receivable” for the next day, which ends up being a loss. In addition, those cases are added in which, due to application problems, transfers can arrive up to a day late and duplicatescreating problems with the client who communicates to demand the return of the money.

In view of all these problems, it is that, several taxi drivers are analyzing not to continue with the virtual payment modality that ends up generating losses and in other cases taking preventive measures. One of the actions consists of a advance charge for those users who go to neighborhoods where it is known that there is no signalthey will be told an amount of what the service will cost and if it is left over, the taxi driver will refund the money in cash.

«If the passenger refuses to make the advance payment, he does not take it directly so as not to run the risk that upon arrival at the destination there is no balance, signal or other problem.Bruna explained, adding that “this is so as not to withdraw the collection modality because it is a useful system but there are many people who take advantage of it and we end up being victims.”

He also clarified: “we are aware of the amount that a certain trip can cost you depending on the distance, and we always promise to refund the money.” He maintained that the decision to take all these measures will be made on an individual basis since they see it as necessary to protect their service.

