This Saturday, March 25, marked the first anniversary of the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, drummer and fundamental member of Foo Fighters.

The event triggered tributes of all kinds around the world, but few were as unique as the one in which 100 Belgian drummers starred in interpreting the anthem My Hero simultaneously and at Sportpaleis Antwerp, the last venue where Hawkins performed in the country.

That large group of instrumentalists was accompanied by the rock band, also from Belgium, Black Box Revelation.

Strictly speaking, the bassist and guitarists of that formation were installed in the center of the arena, while the aforementioned 100 drummers surrounded them in a grid formation.

This tribute was similar to the one performed by Rockin’1000, a band of a thousand Foo Fighters fans who did a cover of Learn to Fly in an attempt to draw the attention of Dave Grohl and his family to his small Italian town, something he ultimately succeeded in doing.

Last September, Hawkins’ bandmates and a massive list of his famous friends also hosted a pair of star-studded tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles.

On the other hand, it is appropriate to remember that Foo Fighters will embark on their first tour since this sad death. It will start in May, and it foresees shows at festivals such as Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee; and Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, among others.

