Taylor Swift Fans Take on Far-Right Libertarian Candidate in Argentine Presidential Race

Headline: Swiftie Community Takes on Far-Right Libertarian Economist in Argentine Presidential Campaign

Subtitle: Fans of Taylor Swift and K-pop band BTS organize against Javier Milei’s rising libertarian party

Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian economist, is facing a new challenge in his bid for the presidency of Argentina. The Swiftie community, squads of Argentine fans of pop star Taylor Swift, has become political and is actively campaigning against Milei and her party, presenting them as a danger to the country. Meanwhile, fans of the K-pop band BTS, known as the BTS army, have also joined the opposition.

After Milei secured a spot in the second round of the elections, 10 Argentine fans of Swift created a group called Swifties contra La Libertad Avanza to rally other followers against Milei. Inspired by Swift’s activism in the United States, the group aims to ensure that Milei does not win the presidency. They criticized Milei’s positions on issues such as abortion, gun laws, public education, public healthcare, feminism, and the country’s past military dictatorship.

The Swiftie community’s efforts gained significant attention on social media platforms, with their two-page ad being viewed 1.5 million times before its suspension. However, Milei and her campaign have downplayed the significance of the Swifties’ opposition.

While the Swiftie community focuses on Milei’s conservative social views, it has shifted the conversation away from Milei’s drastic proposals to address Argentina’s economic crisis, such as adopting the U.S. dollar and closing the central bank.

Milei’s challenge does not end with the Swiftie community. Milei’s running mate, Victoria Villarruel, has faced criticism from BTS fans after her past tweets denigrating the K-pop group resurfaced. The BTS army, outraged by Villarruel’s comments, accused her of xenophobia, prompting a large fan club in Argentina to issue a statement condemning her remarks.

Both Milei and her opponent Sergio Massa are targeting young voters, who represent a significant portion of Argentina’s eligible voters. A survey conducted in October showed that almost 27 percent of Milei’s support came from people between 17 and 25 years old.

Taylor Swift, who is set to kick off her tour in Buenos Aires, has not publicly commented on the Argentine elections. Swift’s political activism in the United States, particularly her support for Democratic candidates, has sparked interest among her fans in Argentina.

The Swiftie community plans to continue its campaign against Milei, coordinating efforts to put up signs opposing the far-right candidate outside Swift’s concerts.

