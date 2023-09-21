Taylor Swift revealed the unreleased titles of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), one day after her digital puzzle

One day after making a masterstroke of interactive marketing, Taylor Swift finally revealed the tracklist for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her reissue of the original 1989 (from 2014) that will be available on October 27.

“Here are the back covers and track titles from 1989 (my version). I can’t wait for it to come out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, investigating, puzzling, and making these revelations so chaotic and fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all),” posted the North American singer, alluding to the aforementioned strategy.

Which consisted of the following: when typing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift in the Google search engine, a puzzle full of letters and numbers was displayed that, placed in a game full of unknowns, led to the revelation of the titles of the songs “From The Vault”, written during the original 1989 recording but never released.

What Taylor proposed was a true digital puzzle.

Now, she has made those titles official, which will complement the originals re-recorded for the occasion. Slut, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends and Is It Over Now? They are the songs taken from the vault.

It's a new soundtrack 🩵 Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all…

October, a special month for Taylor Swift

October will be a special month for Taylor Swift, since in addition to publishing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she will release the documentary Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour in theaters in the United States and Canada.

In this case, the date is the 13th of that month.

The AMC movie theater chain, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will be shown at least four times a day from Thursday to Sunday at all of its locations in the United States.

“Eras Tour has been the most meaningful electrifying experience of my life so far and I am thrilled to tell you that it will soon hit the big screen,” Swift said on social media.

Prices will be higher than regular movie tickets. The adult viewer’s will cost $19.89, while the child’s is priced at $13.13 (apparently a nod to their favorite number).

As usual, AMC is also acting as the film’s distributor, although The Eras Tour will also be presented on other networks. AMC said that in anticipation of the announcement, it updated its website to handle more than five times the highest demand for tickets it has ever experienced.

Taylor Swift will perform at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires on November 9, 10 and 11. Those stops on The Eras Tour are completely sold out.

