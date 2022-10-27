The pop diva Taylor Swift recently released a new album “Midnight”, which immediately occupied the major charts as soon as it was exposed, and many fans are also working hard to discover the hidden information and easter eggs in the song.

And one of the songs seems to be insinuating Kanye West, who has an old grudge with her, causing an uproar.

The eighth song “Vigilante Shit” is revenge-themed, telling the story of Taylor’s evidence of cheating on a woman’s husband and ending the other’s marriage. The song sings: “She needs hard evidence of cruelty, so I asked her to be benevolent, and she took it. When you get to an envelope, who do you think gave it to her?” It is reminiscent of Kim Kardashian leaving the company with a mysterious large envelope in early February this year, her face gloomy, and no one knows what is in the envelope until now. and the sender’s identity.

After Kardashian and Kanye divorced, they were assigned a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills and lived with their four children, and Swift’s lyrics also mentioned: “Now she gets a house, gets children, and also There is honor, imagine how good my relationship with your ex-wife is…”, “She drives your Mercedes in high spirits and then dresses up for revenge…”

This is also reminiscent of when Kardashian posted a Mercedes-Benz car in an interview with Vogue in March of this year, saying it was her favorite one. A few weeks later, she and her then-boyfriend, Pete, went for a ride in a Mercedes and made their relationship public for the first time.

Fans thought it was a coincidence that the lyrics met reality once, but it was clear that there were many parts reminiscent of Kanye and Kardashian, and everyone could not help but suspect that it was intentional, “100% about Kardashian, and her The experience is exactly the same”, “The ex-wife inside must be Kardashian”, “Is this Taylor Swift and Kardashian teaming up to get revenge on Kanye?”, “Taylor Swift and Sister Kim became friends, isn’t it just revenge on Kanye? ?”

However, some netizens believe that this song is aimed at Scooter Braun, another old enemy of Taylor Swift. In the past, Scooter had acquired the copyright of Taylor Swift’s music works for 14 years, and the two parties had a relationship, and he also divorced his wife at the end of 2021.