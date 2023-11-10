Taylor Swift’s First Performance in Buenos Aires Coincides with Presidential Election Tension

After months of waiting, Argentina is counting down to the final day. The country is on edge as it awaits the presidential second round on November 19. However, for thousands of people, the real event of the week was Taylor Swift’s first performance in Buenos Aires. The pop star’s visit coincided with the heated campaign season in the country.

In June, Swift sold out all three of her concerts at the River Plate stadium in minutes, while political parties were still deciding their candidates for the primaries. Now, with the approaching second round of the presidential election, many groups of the singer’s fans have come out to protest against far-right candidate Javier Milei, who is considered a threat by some opposition groups.

The politicization of Taylor Swift’s Argentine fans has divided opinions. A group of fans have called not to vote for Milei in the second round, citing Swift’s outspoken criticism of former U.S. President Donald Trump as the reason behind their stance. However, not all Swift fans hold the same viewpoint, with some expressing their support for Milei due to their desire for change from the current state of affairs.

Swift’s concerts in Buenos Aires have also attracted international fans, many of whom have made trips to Argentina to see her perform due to the relatively affordable ticket prices for foreigners. Despite the excitement around the concerts, some fans, like Maddie from the United States, have expressed skepticism about the political situation in Argentina and the implications of voting for a candidate who admires Trump.

Amidst the political tension, some fans at the concert expressed a desire to focus on the joy of the event and the sense of unity that Taylor Swift’s music brings. They believe that events like Swift’s concert can transcend political divisions and bring people together. The combination of political fervor and the excitement of seeing Taylor Swift live has made her concerts in Buenos Aires an arena for both music and political activism.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, Taylor Swift’s visit to Buenos Aires has sparked discussion and debate among fans, adding an unexpected political dimension to her concerts in the country.

