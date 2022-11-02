Source Title: Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Top Ten Billboard Singles Chart NetEase Cloud Music Sales Exceed 10 Million

The latest data shows that the famous American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s digital album “Midnights” released for a week, all 20 songs in the album entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and the title song “Anti-Hero” picked up Get the laurel crown. “Midnights” has a total of 10 singles aired into the top 10 of this week’s Billboard singles chart, and Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to swept the top 10 of the Billboard singles chart. On October 21st, “Midnights” was officially released on NetEase Cloud Music, and received a lot of praise from “Cloud Village” users. As of November 1st, the sales volume exceeded 280,000 copies, and the sales volume exceeded 10 million, ranking first in the entire network. . At present, the sales of “Midnights” on NetEase Cloud Music have exceeded 10 million, ranking TOP2 on the weekly album list and TOP4 on the 2022 list. It is reported that “Midnights” is Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album. The first release on October 21 contains 13 tracks, and 7 bonus tracks were released on the same day, bringing a total of 20 high-quality tracks to the audience. Previously, Taylor Swift’s digital album “Lover” topped NetEase Cloud Music’s digital album chart in 2019, and NetEase Cloud Music also became the online music platform with the highest sales of “Lover” among all music platforms in China. . This cooperation with NetEase Cloud Music has boosted the popularity of Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” in China. As a community with the strongest European and American music atmosphere in China, NetEase Cloud Music has gathered the largest number of European and American music lovers in China, and has continuously attracted excellent European and American artists to settle in. NetEase Cloud Music is an important publicity window for entering China. See also After "Shangshi" hit Gao Tian, ​​Gao abused the "Ji Jin couple" and fell into the Cold War again jqknews Thanks to the high payment awareness and spending power of platform users, NetEase Cloud Music continues to lead in digital album sales. Previously, Universal Youth Hotel’s new album “Traveling on the Forest Road in South Hebei” was launched on NetEase Cloud Music in one day, and the total sales exceeded 300,000 copies. The current sales volume has exceeded 720,000, breaking the domestic independent music digital album sales record. On August 29 this year, Zhao Lei’s new digital album “Dawn Street Youth” was launched on NetEase Cloud Music. Currently, it has sold more than 310,000 copies, ranking first on the entire network, far exceeding the total sales of other platforms in China. The hot sale of Taylor Swift’s new album further confirms NetEase Cloud Music’s leading edge in music content consumption.

The latest data shows that the famous American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s digital album “Midnights” released for a week, all 20 songs in the album entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and the title song “Anti-Hero” picked up Get the laurel crown. “Midnights” has a total of 10 singles aired into the top 10 of this week’s Billboard singles chart, and Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to swept the top 10 of the Billboard singles chart. On October 21st, “Midnights” was officially released on NetEase Cloud Music, and received a lot of praise from “Cloud Village” users. As of November 1st, the sales volume exceeded 280,000 copies, and the sales volume exceeded 10 million, ranking first in the entire network. . At present, the sales of “Midnights” on NetEase Cloud Music have exceeded 10 million, ranking TOP2 on the weekly album list and TOP4 on the 2022 list.

It is reported that “Midnights” is Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album. The first release on October 21 contains 13 tracks, and 7 bonus tracks were released on the same day, bringing a total of 20 high-quality tracks to the audience. Previously, Taylor Swift’s digital album “Lover” topped NetEase Cloud Music’s digital album chart in 2019, and NetEase Cloud Music also became the online music platform with the highest sales of “Lover” among all music platforms in China. . This cooperation with NetEase Cloud Music has boosted the popularity of Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” in China. As a community with the strongest European and American music atmosphere in China, NetEase Cloud Music has gathered the largest number of European and American music lovers in China, and has continuously attracted excellent European and American artists to settle in. NetEase Cloud Music is an important publicity window for entering China.

Thanks to the high payment awareness and spending power of platform users, NetEase Cloud Music continues to lead in digital album sales. Previously, Universal Youth Hotel’s new album “Traveling on the Forest Road in South Hebei” was launched on NetEase Cloud Music in one day, and the total sales exceeded 300,000 copies. The current sales volume has exceeded 720,000, breaking the domestic independent music digital album sales record. On August 29 this year, Zhao Lei’s new digital album “Dawn Street Youth” was launched on NetEase Cloud Music. Currently, it has sold more than 310,000 copies, ranking first on the entire network, far exceeding the total sales of other platforms in China. The hot sale of Taylor Swift’s new album further confirms NetEase Cloud Music’s leading edge in music content consumption.