Netease Entertainment reported on October 22 On the 22nd, Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” broke Drake’s single-day Spotify record (155 million), according to Spotify officials. Specific data to be announced.

“Midnights” is an American female singerTaylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, released on October 21, 2022, contains a total of 13 songs. Later, Taylor released “Midnights” (3am Edition), adding 7 new songs, so far, the whole album has presented a total of 20 songs, which greatly surprised the fans.