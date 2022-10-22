Home Entertainment Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify’s record for most single-day streaming
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify’s record for most single-day streaming

by admin
Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify’s record for most single-day streaming

2022-10-22 07:50:17 Source: Netease Entertainment
Beijing Report

share to

Taylor Swift's new album breaks Spotify's record for most single-day stream

Netease Entertainment reported on October 22 On the 22nd, Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” broke Drake’s single-day Spotify record (155 million), according to Spotify officials. Specific data to be announced.

Taylor Swift's new album breaks Spotify's record for most single-day stream

“Midnights” is an American female singerTaylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, released on October 21, 2022, contains a total of 13 songs. Later, Taylor released “Midnights” (3am Edition), adding 7 new songs, so far, the whole album has presented a total of 20 songs, which greatly surprised the fans.

Taylor Swift's new album breaks Spotify's record for most single-day stream

Du Yaxuan

Source of this article: Netease Entertainment Responsible Editor: Du Yaxuan_NB29624

See also  Orta, music against drought

You may also like

Why “Cloud Raising Baby” can capture the hearts...

These 3 zodiac signs, entering November, the fortune...

93-year-old artist Liu Huiming died of illness, Liu...

This year’s first box office “Top Gun 2”...

Jay Chou’s new song “Beauty Like Frost” MV...

Chae-won and Yoon-jin’s physical recovery LE SSERAFIM restarts...

Taylor Swift’s most expensive album in history is...

Because of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, Kunqu Opera...

Hong Huang: Only when I married Chen Kaige...

Take a Closer Look at the Official Photos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy