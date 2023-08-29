Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Takes Mexico City by Storm, Attracting Celebrities and Generating Economic Growth

Last weekend, Taylor Swift brought her highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” to Mexico City, making it a haven for her dedicated fans. The show, which features hits from Swift’s entire discography, has been a major success in the United States and tickets for the Mexican leg of the tour sold out within minutes. Swift’s first performances in Mexico and Latin America attracted fans from all over the country and even celebrities like Jessica Chastain, who traveled to Mexico specifically to witness the spectacle.

Jessica Chastain, an Oscar-winning actress, shared her excitement for the concert on her Instagram profile. She posted videos of herself singing along to Swift’s songs from the exclusive boxes at Foro Sol, the venue for the four concerts in Mexico. Chastain was also lucky enough to meet Taylor backstage and snapped some photos with the artist, which she shared on her Instagram.

Chastain revealed that it was the renowned Mexican dancer Isaac Hernández who organized her entire trip to Mexico City for the concert. She expressed her gratitude to Hernández in her Instagram post, tagging him and thanking him for the unforgettable experience.

Taylor Swift’s visit to Mexico was a massive success, selling out all the tickets for the four concerts in a matter of minutes. Originally, three dates were planned, but due to high demand, an additional date was added. The Foro Sol, with a capacity of approximately 65,000 people, witnessed over 260,000 swifties gathering to see Taylor perform live. Even fans who couldn’t secure tickets flocked to the area surrounding the venue to catch a glimpse of their idol.

The economic impact of Taylor Swift’s visit to Mexico was also significant. The head of the Chamber of Commerce, Service, and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco) estimated that the visit generated an economic boost of 1.12 million pesos. This was mainly attributed to ticket sales, accommodation bookings, purchases from local businesses, and food sales. The revenue from ticket sales alone is estimated to exceed 981 million pesos.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” has continued to captivate audiences around the world, and her visit to Mexico City was no exception. With sold-out shows, enthusiastic fans, and a boost to the local economy, it was a monumental event for both Swift and her devoted fanbase.

