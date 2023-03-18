The TC2000 2023 season begins to take flight, and this weekend it will be the Rafaela Autodrome who will have action for the second date of the category championship.

Present at Escudería Carburando, Leonel Pernía and Franco Vivian detailed some important aspects to take into account when racing on the oval. “Rubber plays a lot in our heads, because if it explodes you’ll hit yourself if it catches you on the curve,” explained Pernía.

In addition, both agreed that engine temperature is also an aspect to take into account, but it has more to do with engineering: “We can’t do much more than cool the car, not get sucked in.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

