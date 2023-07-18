Tea No. 2 Middle School: A Campus Comedy that Exceeds Expectations with its Box Office Success

“Tea No. 2 Middle School” Exceeds 100 Million at the Box Office in its Third Day of Release

July 16, Changchun – The animated film “Tea No. 2 Middle School”, a campus youth animation comedy, has achieved great success at the box office, surpassing 100 million in just three days since its release. The film, created by Jilin Ningyu Animation Co., Ltd., is a movie adaptation of the popular web series of the same name, which has garnered high praise on Douban for its past four seasons.

The film takes inspiration from the ancient place name of “Tea Chong” in Changchun and showcases various landmarks in the city. The creators, many of whom are graduates from the High School Affiliated to Northeast Normal University, wanted to capture the nostalgia and yearning for campus life and create a comedy that would resonate with the audience and bring back their own youthful memories.

The production of the film was no small feat for the team at Jilin Ningyu Animation. With limited resources and constant financial challenges, they have persevered for the past ten years by relying on their love for animation, their dreams, and the support of their fans. The director, Yan Kai, who joined the company without a penny to his name, even resorted to driving for Didi at night to make ends meet. Despite the hardships, the team at Jilin Ningyu Animation remained determined to bring their vision to life, and they are extremely grateful for the opportunity to create this film.

The creators behind “Tea No. 2 Middle School” pulled double duty throughout the production process. With limited resources, they had to fulfill multiple roles, from storyboarding and scriptwriting to directing, modeling, and even dubbing. The team’s dedication and passion for their work can be seen in every aspect of the film. They truly went above and beyond to ensure that their audience would have an unforgettable experience.

When asked about the success of the film, directors Yan Kai and Xia Mingze expressed their happiness and gratitude. They admitted to being anxious as they closely monitored the film’s box office numbers every day. However, they believe that the most important aspect of their work is to provide energy and entertainment to their audience.

The creators of “Tea No. 2 Middle School” strived to stay true to the essence of campus life. For authenticity, they spent three months living in a school in Changchun, immersing themselves in the environment and collecting material for the film. The experience allowed them to better understand the ups and downs of school life and gave them valuable inspiration for the movie.

The film is filled with hilarious moments and witty lines, but behind every joke is the hard work and dedication of the creators. The team at Jilin Ningyu Animation promoted a collaborative approach, brainstorming ideas together and meticulously refining the script to ensure maximum comedic effect. They believe that making their own team laugh is the key to making the audience laugh as well.

“Tea No. 2 Middle School” has struck a chord with audiences, as it portrays relatable characters and situations that remind viewers of their own school experiences. The blend of classmates and teachers in the film is inspired by real-life prototypes, creating a cast that is diverse and representative of various personalities found in schools.

As the film continues to attract audiences and surpass milestones at the box office, the creators of “Tea No. 2 Middle School” look forward to continuing their journey and bringing more laughter and entertainment to their fans. With their unique blend of humor and relatability, they have captured the hearts of viewers and created a truly unforgettable animated film.