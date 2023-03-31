After announcing a waiting period until Monday, April 10, awaiting a new salary offer, the teachers received a call from the Civic Center for next Monday, April 3 to re-form the joint table from which a new salary proposal would emerge.

The meeting time between officials of the Ministry of Coordination and representatives of the Union of Educators of the Province of Córdoba (UEPC) has not yet been defined. Most likely it will be mid-morning at the Honeycomb offices.

From the provincial government they prefer not to give details about what may arise from that meeting. The same point from the union. “We are going to pass on their expectations and we will see what we can do,” said a source close to the negotiation.

The UEPC anticipated that in the event of receiving a new salary offer, it would activate its internal consultation mechanism (informative assemblies, by schools and departments) and would suspend the protest measures planned for this week.

For this week, shift assemblies in schools and other types of actions were already approved until the next provincial assembly on Monday, April 10.

first offer

The proposal for a 40% increase for the February-June period, divided into four equal tranches of 10 percent each (February, March, May and June) and a review clause in April, emerged two weeks ago from the joint committee.

This offer included reducing the deferral to retirees to 30 days (the increases received by assets only impact liabilities two months later) and the incorporation of the National Teacher Incentive Fund (Fonid).

That proposal was rejected by the majority of representatives of the departments. But it did win approval from six of the 26 jurisdictions. Although the scenario is now different and the measures of force were getting more and more support.

The expectation of teachers is not only to improve the percentages and periodicity of the increase quotas and achieve greater benefits for retirees, but also to negotiate the discounts that were applied for the first two of the four strikes that they carried out during March.

This week the impact of the discounts was known and the teachers were very dissatisfied. Some say that it is not clear how they were carried out. Even a group of self-convened organized different actions and are even evaluating a judicial presentation.

Both from the Honeycomb and from the union acknowledge that the conflict took longer than desired. At least since the pandemic there has not been a negotiation as stuck and as long as this one. In addition, from 2016 to 2019, the teacher conflict was focused on differences with the national government, which had decided to change the modality of joint negotiation.

