The start of classes in 2023 was complicated and limited last week by a teacher strike. This week the situation has not changed and the UEPC union launched new measures of force in the framework of salary negotiations with the Province. For this Wednesday, the union will adhere to the 8M International Women’s Strike (Women’s Day) and for Friday another total 24-hour strike with mobilization is expected, due to the wage protest.

It is estimated, even in the union, that the compliance of the teachers on Friday will be much higher than on this Wednesday.

However, from some educational institutions in the city they indicated this Tuesday that from the Paicor provincial assistance program they were warned that they will only obtain 50% of the usual food rations on days of unemployment.

The provision would have to do with a way to prevent food waste and it would not be the first time it has happened. “Schools that need more than 50% of the rations must make a special request and they will be authorized,” he told The voice one of the service providers for the Province.

They also added that they foresee the same measure for this Wednesday and Friday and that the same thing happened on the Monday of the start of the school year.

“In those schools that request more rations, a supervision and a subsequent report will be made to corroborate that what they requested is actually consumed,” it was indicated.

But from the provincial government they denied that version or, in any case, clarified its scope: they assured that the delivery of food from Paicor is done in a normal way, that is, based on the number of rations that the directors of each level of the schools ask the borrowing companies in their daily report.

“If a manager requested half or another different percentage after revealing the degree of compliance with a measure of force, such as a teacher strike, he takes what was requested. If you requested 100%, you take all the rations for that educational community. This has been the case since the program existed,” they remarked to The voice from the province.

Strikes: UEPC rejected the salary offer

The planned measures of force occur as a result of the rejection of the assembly of delegates of the Union of Educators of the Province of Córdoba (UEPC) to the salary increase proposal made by the Government.

The provincial offer reached a staggered rise with a 10% increase in February, 8% in March, 12% in May and 10% in July, which would make a final increase of 40%. After two days of assemblies and a general plenary session, the teaching staff rejected the salary update proposal and agreed to reinforce the fight plan.

The Ministry of Education expressed their surprise at the rejection of the offer and the call for a second measure of force.

“For us it is an incomprehensible measure seeing that there is dialogue, that they are above other provinces, such as Buenos Aires or Entre Ríos, or like the city of Buenos Aires. Above all, because Córdoba made an offer above other unions that have already agreed ”, he had expressed to The voice the provincial Minister of Education, Walter Grahovac.

“A second strike is something incomprehensible when we all know the moments of inflation that are experienced with a drop in collection for the Province and with a great effort that citizens make to pay taxes. The truth, it catches our attention. I don’t think society deserved a strike last Monday, on the first day of school; and now, on a Friday neither”, insisted the minister.

Meanwhile, it was ratified from the Ministry that the days that the teachers adhere to the force measures will not be paid, a provision that was already applied with respect to the previous Monday. It will also apply for this Wednesday and Friday.

“The Province does not judge intentions, motivations or anything like that, the concept is that the day not worked is not paid (except for duly regulated licenses)”, they clarified to this newspaper from the educational portfolio.

