We are in an electoral year in which we will hear numerous campaign proposals; hopefully education is among the priorities of the candidates, since educators are a fundamental link in the education of girls, boys and young people.

In today’s society, changes occur at great speed, and within this framework, teacher training is a fundamental process for the development of education in our country. Teachers and teachers play a fundamental role in the formation of the new generations; therefore, it is crucial that they are up to date and have the necessary tools to perform their task efficiently. In this sense, I believe that teacher training should be free and decentralized.

Free teacher training is essential to guarantee equal opportunities among education professionals. All teachers, regardless of their socioeconomic status, should have access to the training they need to improve their performance. If the training is free, the economic barrier that could prevent some teachers from being trained is removed.

Decentralization gives educators the freedom to choose the training they consider most appropriate. In addition, access to teaching staff from all regions of the country is facilitated, since thanks to digitization and technology, they acquire knowledge without having to travel to large cities.

In this way, it is guaranteed that the training reaches all corners of the country and that teachers can choose what to learn.

Another fundamental aspect is that training must be of high quality. The contents need to be up to date with the latest educational trends, technology and teaching methods. Training should be designed in a way that enables educators to improve their daily practice and improve the quality of the education they provide.

Finally, in today’s society and with the speed with which changes occur, teacher training must be continuous and personalized. Each professional has different needs and challenges, so it is important that the activity is adapted to each of them. Personalized training would allow teachers to work on the areas where they need to improve, and give them the opportunity to receive individualized feedback and advice.

In summary, free and decentralized teacher training is a proposal that all political leaders in the country should promote, since, for there to be a future, there must be quality education, for which teachers need to be updated and have tools that allow them to train the new generations.

In addition, if we add high-quality and personalized content, we can ensure that teachers are better prepared to face the challenges of the classroom and provide a quality education to all students.

* National Senator of the PRO

