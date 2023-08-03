Teachers and protests

Hugo Modesto Izurdiaga, DAYS 11,604,534

Buenos Aires

“Whoever does not live to serve, does not serve to live” (Mother Teresa of Calcutta).

The teachers and a union protest, which makes it clear that it was only a political strike. After the end of the winter holidays, the Kirchnerist union, Ademys, which brings together teachers from the city of Buenos Aires, carried out strike number 12, so far in 2023.

A measure of force that they carried out, by not receiving the extraordinary bonus of 60 thousand pesos, which the Buenos Aires Government grants to those who never failed, during the first six months of the year.

The attendance award is offered by employers as motivation.

“Whoever does not comply with their obligations… has no right to kick.”

Who defends the rights of children?

They were 2 years without school due to the pandemic. The boys don’t complain, they don’t protest, they don’t march, they don’t claim, they don’t have a vote.

The aforementioned guild should stop thinking only of their own personal interests and worry about providing good teaching. Giving up on strikes and being more empathetic with others will be the clearest demonstration that they care about and love their students.

“The principle of education is to lead by example” (Jacques Turgot)





