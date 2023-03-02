Home Entertainment Teachers assure that there were “few students” at the beginning of Cipolletti classes
Teachers assure that there were "few students" at the beginning of Cipolletti classes

Teachers assure that there were “few students” at the beginning of Cipolletti classes

This Thursday classes began in Cipolletti schools, after last night UnTer will determine the lifting of the measure during the congress held in Bariloche. “Few students but classes started,” explained the city’s teaching staff.

The reason for the absence of many students was related to the fact that the decision to start classes today was resolved last night, so families were not notified of the lifting. «Yesterday there was a UnTer congress in Bariloche and the uprising was determined but it was too late, It must be that the families have not found out yet“, they explained from school No. 53 Bernardino Rivadavia to the media.

They hope that during the afternoon session there will be more attendance and that with the passing of the day the families are notified. “The late shift will surely have more student attendance,” they commented.

They confirmed that management in public schools began in almost all institutions, «except in school No. 50 that a problem arose in the kitchena, is currently under construction,” they stated.


