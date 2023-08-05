“Teachers have to discuss who to follow on TikTok”: proposals from specialists for education in crisis

“What more than 50% of young people in Latin America do not understand what they read he would have to make us get up from the chair, ”he warned Manuel Álvarez Trongé, President of the Educate 2050 Project and that concern was the one that ran through the two days of the sixth Innova Educa congress of the 21st Century University. The meeting was held on August 3 and 4 on the institution’s campus in the city of Córdoba and had more than 2,500 attendees and exhibited more than 30 referents of various areas related to training.

The axes of the meeting, whose registration was free, were: models and educational agenda; innovation and impact, new technologies like AI; neuroscience and context in education and education as a priority, with the analysis of impact cases. Several exhibitors pointed out the alarming fact that in Argentina there is a high percentage of 11-year-old children who do not understand what they read. This lack of reading comprehension becomes an obstacle to any type of further learning and becomes an increasingly difficult barrier to cross.

In addition to Álvarez Trongé, they exhibited Esteban Torre, Education Director of the Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth (CIPPEC); Eduardo Kastikaspecialist in Innovation and leadership; Cecilia Frontera, expert in artificial intelligence and new technologies; Paula AltavillaCEO of Schneider Electric for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay; Mariana Maggio, PhD in Education and writer, Soledad Acuña, Minister of Education of the City of Buenos Aires and the Mexican, Fernando Valenzuela Migoyaone of the most influential leaders in educational technology, among many others.

“In Argentina, in sixth grade, 60% of students have very low achievement in mathematics and reading comprehensionaccording to the latest evaluations, of the 2018 PISA report”, pointed out Álvarez Trongé, who indicated that this forces us to rethink the pedagogical model: on the one hand, “Compulsory education must be considered at all three levels, the basic objective of which is to learn to read”On the other hand, there must be a “teacher hierarchy in terms of income and training”.

“We want to call ourselves to create the education we need,” stressed the magister in the opening Laura Rosso, new rector of the institution and one of the mentors of the congress. In a context influenced by the use of innovative technologies “it becomes imperative to think of more flexible, inclusive and personalized routes, with special attention to the diversity of conditions and realities, generating training proposals with micro credentials, flexible sections and significant evaluations capitalizing on the impact of artificial intelligence”, reflected the rector.

For Esteban Torre from CIPPEC it is necessary to emphasize secondary school, since “only 1 out of 2 students finish it on time”. For her part, Paula Altavilla, regional president of Schneider Electrics, contributed that education must be flexible, it must promote collective work and prioritize conscious training in terms of diversity and also regarding climate impact.

AI and neuroscience in the classroom: “AI forces us to be more human”

The doctor in education, Mariana Maggio shared an experience in the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) that was revealing. In the course of his subject of educational technology they proposed to the ChatGPT that it answer what should be taught in that chair and how. Given the responses of the AI, the teacher acknowledged to the students that if they followed all the steps and studied the contents proposed by that chat, they would pass the subject.

Now, faced with this challenging situation for the classroom space, Maggio pointed out that what happened deepened the question of why be there. So they decided to prioritize work in the workshop, in groups and in different spaces, something that cannot be replaced by AI. “The challenge is to start thinking about a hybrid form of education and with the possibility of building knowledge that generates changes.”, he stressed.

Nicolás Fernández Miranda, expert in neuroscience applied to learning.

In the same way, Fernando Valenzuela pointed out that “AI forces us to be more humane, because AI beats us in terms of knowledge and data.” He also reflected that it does not make sense to resist technological progress or ignore it or prohibit devices in the classroom, on the contrary, “teachers have to start discussing who to follow on TikTok”. Valenzuela also called attention to neuroscience that “in the last 10 years has advanced more than in the last 100 years.”

Fátima González Palau, psychotherapist and doctor in neuropsychology He also stressed that “the social link cannot be replaced by AI.” The key is to find a way to use the AI ​​to your advantage. “The teacher will continue to moderate behavior, values, and AI, as it automates tasks, it will provide more time to take advantage of,” she reflected.

