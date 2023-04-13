The Unter Cipolletti branch confirmed that this Thursday the 13th they will mobilize in Cipolletti to make visible the claim for the state in which the schools are located. This Monday, the union resolved a five-day strike at the provincial level.

The Cipolletti branch explained that the demonstration will take place at 10.30 in the city’s San Martín square.

«For schools in good condition, for an Ipross that works, for living wages, for the repeal of the retirement moratorium“, were some of the claims they raised.

This was the publication that they spread on networks to make the claim visible

How Unter’s situation continues

This Monday, the union defined five days of unemployment. All the sectionals arrived at Roca and ratified their disagreement with the latest government salary offer. The union Congress voted the duration of the measure of force this week and next.

The proposal to continue with a strike had 160 votes in favor and 71 against. The duration of the measure of force was then discussed. It was defined in hours of midnight, a I stop this Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14, and another 72-hour stop for next week«with local and regional actions».

So far this school year, the teachers’ union He has already done eleven days of unemployment including strikes of up to 72 hours last week.

